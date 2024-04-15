“I think people went way too hard”: Megan Fox finally breaks silence over Love is Blind star Chelsea’s ‘look a like’ comment

Megan Fox finally gave her two cents on the Chelsea Blackwell controversy after the Love is Blind season 6 star said that people had told her she was a look-alike to the Transformer star. The statement divided the internet, with many fans rating her remarks negatively.

In an interview with E! News at the Revolve Festival on April 13, Megan finally came to the topic the fans had been waiting for her to address for a long time. With a stern take on bullying, Megan said:

"I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard."

What did Megan Fox have to say about Chelsea Blackwell from Love is Blind being her look-alike?

Megan Fox revealed that despite never watching Love is Blind, she knew of the controversy because she got many texts on social media, intimating or asking her to respond. She also knew of the mockery the internet had made out of Chelsea's look-alike remark, and she firmly stood against it. She said:

"I didn't watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied".

They also asked her if she saw her resemblance in Chelsea, to which she replied:

"I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox.' So I believe she's telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her."

She then admitted to her sparkle being lost 20 years ago because of bullying and hoped Chelsea didn't have to go through the same. She also sent the Love is Blind star best wishes and blessings.

Fox claimed she never had as many people reach out to her for something as they did for Chelsea's controversy. And even though she doesn't watch TV much, the stir made her aware of her part. She said she was stopped by celebrities at Oscar parties, too, asking if she saw the Netflix show, to which she would reply, "No, but I know what you're talking about."

The frenzy over Love is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell's Megan Fox look-alike comment

Internet trolls often hang on to things that should be taken with a pinch of salt and make a mountain out of a molehill. The same was the case with Chelsea Blackwell, when she casually told Jimmy that she was called a look-alike to Megan Fox by several people, a statement made by her in the pods when Jimmy hadn't seen her in person.

After seeing her, her comment gained traction when Jimmy said in a confessional that he felt betrayed because she didn't look like Megan but loved her regardless. The internet was divided, with one half vouching for Chelsea, saying she resembles Megan, and the other half mocking her.

She recently made headlines again when she revealed on a TikTok video that while in the pods, she had told Jimmy that she also looked like Adele and Katy Perry. However, editors cut that part out, causing fans to focus solely on her Megan Fox comment.

She said she had also apologized to Megan for dragging her into this and texted her to respond. Fans have been waiting for a response from Megan since, and it has culminated now. It was not a reply to Chelsea, but it was good enough to end the frenzy.

All 6 seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback