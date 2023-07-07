“I've always sought potential for long-term relationships”: When John Mayer opened up about his dating life

American singer-songwriter John Mayer has dabbled substantially in the dating game alongside his long-standing successful musical career. The 45-year-old musician has been romantically linked with several Hollywood A-listers like Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry. According to his confession in the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2022, Mayer is still looking for love. Apart from getting candid about his relationships, John Mayer also opened up on sobriety and what makes him "h*rny."

The podcast began with the singer claiming that the interview was "out of character" for him. John Mayer then discussed how the idea of being in a long-term relationship appeals to him the most and is his ideal relationship. He said that he wouldn't have ever been interested in having a relationship that was great for two months but would end on the first day of the third month.

"I've always sought potential for long-term relationships. I know what my mistakes were looking back, not worth talking about," the singer revealed.

John Mayer and Jessica Simpson dated from 2006 to 2007 (Image via Getty)

Talking about his past relationships, John Mayer seemed to be past all the negative emotions that breakups generate. Admitting that he had made mistakes in his bygone romances, the singer didn't seem to think much about their messy endings.

Mayer revealed that he believes in learning from past mistakes and carrying that knowledge into the next relationship. Also commenting on the extra attention that all his breakups received, the singer said that fame can affect how people perceive personal affairs.

"Mine are different because they are well known," the musician said.

John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston dated from 2008 to 2009 (Image via Wireimage)

"You have to be honest": John Mayer on being open about his sobriety

The Your Body is a Wonderland singer said in the podcast that he quit drinking around six years ago which made him lose the "liquid courage" while on a date. John Mayer also opened up about how to properly conduct oneself on a date by advocating honesty and true self-expression.

He said that sobriety made him reveal his true self on dates and is something that makes him feel nervous and vulnerable. However, he notes that it is the way to go.

"You have to be honest. You have to express yourself, you have to be really, glaringly honest," Mayer stated.

John Mayer and Taylor Swift dated briefly from 2009 to 2010 (Image via Getty)

John Mayer also continued to say in the podcast that one should also reveal what they are "anxious" about while on a date. If the other person is willing to accommodate one's "anxiety", then that's "bonding" according to the singer.

"You can't just walk over them by drinking," was the actor's advise.

Mayer and Katy Perry dated from 2012 to 2014 (Image via Getty)

Drinking to avoid the larger and deeper connecting points should not be resorted to, and Mayer said that he learned this the hard way.

The singer spoke about his ideal type of couple

In the December 2022 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Mayer also spoke about his ideal type of relationship. The Heartbreak Warfare singer said that he adores couples who refuse to split up despite struggling to accommodate each other's differences.

For Mayer, conflict in relationships need not necessarily kill the spark, rather, he said that it becomes a true test of love for the people involved.

"I'm always supremely impressed by couples I know who are having a hard time but haven't even considered breaking up. That's hot. That to me is the hottest," the singer said.

Speaking more on conflict resolution, Mayer said that he enjoys mundane arguments like a fight over not taking the dry cleaning in. He said that conflicts like this don't necessarily mean that the couple doesn't get along well, but a resolution post-conflict implicates that they are into something "deep, meaningful, and secure."

"Nothing's hotter to me than conflict resolution. I am h*rny for conflict resolution," the singer revealed.

Recently, John opened for Ed Sheeran's concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, USA.

Poll : 0 votes