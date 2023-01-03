John Mayer sneaker collection: Top 5 kicks in the artiste's closet

John Mayer has generated a lot of buzz in the sneaker community over the past few years, and for good reason. The 42-year-old musician is often seen sporting some of the most expensive sneakers in the world.

Given that John Mayer professes to being a sneakerhead, it is not unexpected that he has amassed a collection of hundreds of sneakers. The collection of shoes is already viewed as a way of life by the sneaker community. Basketball, hip-hop culture, and music served as the foundation for the sneakerhead subculture. Despite the fact that the majority of sneakers were initially designed and used for athletic performance, sneakerheads hardly ever wear their pairs. John Mayer is unique in that he enjoys flaunting his sneakers while out and about.

His love for sneakers has gone far and beyond. So here are five sneakers by John Mayer that every sneakerhead would love to add to their shelf.

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Presto "The Ten" and Four other Sneakers owned by John Mayer

1) Nike React 87

The year 2018 saw the release of the Nike React 87, a refreshing breath of air. The runner was very comfortable and light, making it ideal for the summer. The React 87 is still a great pair, even though it has had a general release in recent years. The UNDERCOVER x Nike React 87, which was released in four colorways, is one of the most sought-after collaborations. As you might anticipate, John has a pair.

Mayer sports the UNDERCOVER x Nike React 87 in the "Light Beige/Chalk/Signal Blue" colorway while posing casually in this picture. The well-matched colors and slightly translucent uppers are part of the balanced upper. But, of course, this outfit calls attention to more than just the sneakers. This is an excellent illustration of the saying "less is more" when worn with a pair of plain gray pants and a blue hoodie.

These sneakers are available at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site for $100.

2) Nike Air Presto

The impact Virgil Abloh has had on the sneaker scene is truly incredible. Although the 39-year-old designer has one of the most impressive records in the industry, his sneakers with Nike propelled him to his current position. In 2017, "The Ten," a collaboration between Nike and Off-WhiteTM, was made public. As one of the most popular sneaker releases in history, the shoes sold for thousands of dollars.

The Off-White x Nike Air Presto was the pair that Mayer was able to obtain. Mayer demonstrates how his technical fashion has changed in a technical windbreaker with Louis Vuitton and a pair of cargo pants. This look was brought to life by the OG Off-WhiteTM Air Prestos on his feet, which resulted in a sharp-looking ensemble that captured our attention.

3) Nike Air Max

Sean Wotherspoon's Air Max collaboration is one of the most recognizable ones. Wotherspoon's design was realized in 2018 after winning the Nike Vote Forward contest in 2017. The combination of an Air Max 97 upper, an Air Max 1 midsole, and a striking multicolored corduroy upper gives this shoe life. When it first appeared in 2018, it was an immediate success, with pricing only moving in one direction.

In the picture above, Mayer's Air Max definitely caught our attention. It must be challenging to wear shoes with 11 different colors, but he manages to do it. This outfit, which features a bright pink bomber jacket, neutral gray bottoms, and a navy jumper, is challenging to pull off. So it should come as no surprise that the man wearing Supreme on stage pulled off this look perfectly.

4) Nike Air Fear Of God 1 Sail

Jerry Lorenzo and Nike have one of the most simple but successful working partnerships in the footwear industry. The two's first joint project in 2018 was the Nike Air Fear of God 1, a contemporary take on high-end sports footwear. The collaboration, released in Black/White and Sail, became popular immediately. Since then, the two original Air Fear of God 1s have skyrocketed in value, with pairs selling for over $1,000. John Mayer was fortunate enough to acquire a pair right away.

John Mayer is a sneakerhead.

5) Air Jordan 4

Visvim clothing is frequently worn by the 42-year-old music icon. The photo above demonstrates how loose-fitting clothing and specialized labels are the foundation of John Mayer's style. Along with shoes from Maharishi and Kapital, he is also sporting the Nike Air Fear of God 1 "Sail". This is unquestionably one of John Mayer's finest sneaker moments.

The AJ4 is covered in high-quality denim, for which Levi's is renowned and has subtle finishing touches. For example, the traditional "Flight" tongue tag is replaced with one that looks like the label on the back of a pair of Levi's jeans. Furthermore, one of the few denim shoes ever worn by him features a pure white midsole that contrasts with a gum sole.This is one of John Mayer's best sneaker moments, as seen above in his Levi's x Air Jordan 4s and an overly oversized cardigan and relaxed-fitting pants.

5) Superstar BOOST

One of the most significant brands in the sneaker community is thought to be BAPE. This Japanese street fashion has been a mainstay of street culture ever since Nigo founded it in 1993. BAPE has worked with well-known companies like Supreme and Coca-Cola, so it wasn't shocking when they finally teamed up with German sportswear giant Adidas. The collab created Superstar BOOST, Adidas, BAPE, and the Japanese brand NEIGHBORHOOD co-created this sneaker. Currently, the Superstar BOOST sells for between $460.00 and $661.00 on the market.

These are the top five sneakers by John Mayer that every sneakerhead would love and admire.

