"I wish it never ended": Fans mourn as Archer concludes after 14 years 

Archer aired its final episode on December 17, 2023, marking the end of an iconic cartoon series. The series finale was titled Archer: Into the Cold and featured a three-part ending.

The animated half-hour comedy tracks Sterling Archer as he makes his way through the evolving spy landscape. With Lana in charge, Archer and The Agency forge their path in season 14. She wanted to improve the world and make money at the same time, but she soon found that managing a spy organization wasn't as simple as it seemed.

Adam Reed wrote the script for the series, while Mark Ganek of Floyd County Productions served as the co-executive producer, and Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis as the executive producers. The end of the long-running series saddened many fans, who took to social media to talk about the same. One fan of the series even confessed how they wished "it never ended."

Archer was a witty series that caricatured espionage and used a lot of meta-comedy. The beloved series drew visually from mid-twentieth-century comic art, and actors used to record their lines individually.

Fans are heartbroken as Archer concludes after 14 years

It was announced in October 2023 that the 14th season of the series would mark the final season of the show. With the season finale finally airing on December 17, 2023, many fans are now mourning the end of the long-running spy cartoon on FXX.

September 2009 saw the premiere of the show on FX, although, in 2017, it was relocated to the sister network FXX. The show's settings, which emphasize espionage, human training, and Western culture, are reminiscent of the Cold War era. With fifteen Annie Award nominations, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and four Critics Choice Awards, the show was well-received by reviewers and viewers.

As mentioned before, many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the end of the series after 14 long years.

Following the announcement that the 14th season of the adult spy thriller consisting of eight episodes would be the last, viewers were perplexed by the additional three-part inclusion to the series.

In fact, rumors were circulating that season 15 of Archer might soon get a renewal. However, the extension was necessary since some unanswered questions at the end of season 14 called for a three-part run.

All 14 parts of the series are currently available for streaming on Hulu.