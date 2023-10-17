Why fans shouldn't raise expectations for Archer season 15, reason explored

With season 14 underway, fans who are expecting Archer season 15 are likely to be disappointed as the show is officially over. The 14th season, which rolled up on October 11, 2023, has been granted a three-part finale to be aired in December 2023. However, this extension is not an indication of a renewal for Archer season 15.

The show premiered on FX in September 2009 but moved to the sister network FXX in 2017. The American animated spy thriller, created by Adam Reed, follows secret agent Sterling Archer in all his adventures.

The show’s settings mimic the Cold War-like environment with a focus on espionage, human conditioning and Western culture.

The show was well-received by critics and viewers with 15 Annie Award nominations, four Primetime Emmy Awards and four Critics Choice Awards. The fourteenth season, also the finale, premiered on August 30, 2023, and there is no likelihood of Archer season 15 in the future.

There is no scope for Archer season 15 with a prolonged season 14 coming up

Archer season 15 is not a possibility as the show is winding up with 14 seasons. The fourteenth season was meant to be the show’s finale. The announcement for the same was made in May 2023 with the final season airing between August and October. With this, the question of renewal for Archer season 15 came to rest.

However, with a great reception and reviews from fans and critics, the show’s final season is getting an extension. A three-part special finale, titled Archer: Into the Cold, is slated to be released in December 2023.

This is meant as a final goodbye to the long-running spy hero.

Since, the 14th season, with its eight episodes, was declared to be the final run for the adult spy thriller, fans were confused with the extra three-part addition. There were raised hopes that a renewal for Archer season 15 was around the corner.

However, the reason behind the extension is that the end of season 14 lacked answers to some threads which necessitated the extra three-part run.

What was the ending of Archer season 14 about?

The 14th season of Archer put the tussle between The Agency and the UN at the fore with the UN expecting Lana, the current head of The Agency, to report to it.

While drone attacks killed several agents of IIA, former Interpol agent Zara Khan joined the Archer characters to look into ex-IIA head Fabian Kingsworth, the only person who could deactivate the deadly drones.

After breaking Fabian out of a Swiss prison, the gang managed to deactivate the drones and save the UN but didn’t get any recognition for that.

However, a bigger shock came to The Agency when the UN announced all private spy agencies as illegal and gave Lana, Cheryl, and Cyril 30 days to wrap up their organization.

Since the UN went ahead with its decision to de-recognize The Agency, despite being saved by the Agency members from drones, Cyril’s speech to the committee was appropriate.

He pointed out how such institutions employ private agencies but refuse to acknowledge them in times of duress. He also established that The Agency was effective in maintaining National security since it managed to go unnoticed.

In a surprising but enjoyable turn of events, season 14 presented a bond between Archer and Fabian. While Fabian has been an enemy and a nemesis for Sterling Archer, this season had them working together.

In the process, they revealed unknown stories about themselves and earned each other’s respect.

A humor relief was provided by the IIA drones purchased by Ray Gillette. Since they were the cheapest, they were ineffective in detecting Archer, Pam, and Fabian covered in mud.

They escaped the deadly strike and managed to deactivate the drones. Moreover, the finale brought IIA into the fold with The Agency, providing a closure to this thread.

While the rating for season 14 was average, the show received positive feedback from fans. However, the finale of the series is yet to drop on December 17, 2023.

As there will be no Archer season 15, fans can watch reruns of the previous seasons. While the series is available on Hulu, it can be rented or bought on Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.