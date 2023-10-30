Ice Spice sends fans into a frenzy with Betty Boop Halloween costume

Ice Spice donned a Betty Boop Halloween costume during a recent performance, effectively sending social media into a tizzy. The Munch (Feelin’ U) crooner sported the look while singing to the crowd at iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 on October 28. The event was organized at the Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential Center.

Along with leaving the audience in awe with her Betty Boop Halloween costume, Ice Spice also set the online space on fire. Most of the reactions sounded encouraging, with one remarking how the look “suits her so well.”

Fan reacting to Ice Spice's look. (Photo via X/@popbase)

The Betty Boop Halloween costume comprised the signature strapless body-hugging tiny red dress, a short black wig, and a small heart-shaped garter on the left leg.

"Ice Spice absolutely slayed Halloween": Fans gush at rapper's Betty Boop Halloween costume look

The program, backed by Smirnoff Lemonades, was a massive hit, probably partly because of Ice Spice’s Betty Boop Halloween costume. As per a video shared on Instagram, the 23-year-old struggled to keep her outfit in the proper place due to its ultra-short length, but the audience, it seems, overlooked that.

X (formerly Twitter) was also set ablaze when Pop Base shared the rapper’s Betty Boop Halloween costume look. Most were left highly impressed by the “creative spin” she gave to the animated cartoon character’s quintessential get-up.

Fans are happy with Ice Spice's look (Photo via X/Sportskeeda)

Fans are in awe of Ice Spice's look (Photo via X/Sportskeeda)

Jasmine Amy Rogers will play Betty Boop in a stage musical

The official Instagram account describes Betty Boop as “The Original Sass Symbol. Daring-confident-irresistible.” Created by Max Fleischer, she is among the best-known and most popular cartoon characters in the world.

Over the years, several have personified Betty Boop for celluloid. The most recent one was Ice Spice, but before her, Jasmine Amy Rogers became the character for a photo shoot related to her Broadway.

Known for Evil (2019), Amy Rogers has been signed to play the titular character in the stage musical titled BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical. The performance will debut run from November 19 to December 24 in Chicago.

Choreographed and directed by Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will have songs created by David Foster, a multiple Grammy Award-winning composer.

Ever since her debut, Ice Spice has collaborated with several artists, like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and most recently, Rema. Swift and Ice Spice churned out the remixed version of Karma. With Minaj, she released the track, Princess Diana.

Minaj and Ice Spice came together again for Barbie World, where Aqua completed the trio. Meanwhile, the Bronx rapper and Rema released a single, Pretty Girl, this October. The song, produced by RiotUSA, has been scorching charts since.

This year, Halloween falls on Tuesday, October 31. Apart from Ice Spice, several celebrities turned heads with their scary looks. Star couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went for Kill Bill-inspired looks. While Fox was dressed as the movie’s teenage assassin, Gogo Yubari, Kelly was The Bride.

Kelsea Ballerini kicked off the spooky season, donning the most celebrated look of 2023, that of Barbie’s western wear. Chloe Bailey, on the other hand, was a racy Daenerys Targaryen from the Game of Thrones.