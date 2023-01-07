In November 2002, Anna Lisa Raymundo was stabbed inside her Stamford, Connecticut, apartment. Authorities found the 32-year-old Harvard graduate stabbed multiple times in the upper body, neck, and face and suffering from blunt force injuries.

An investigation later revealed that Raymundo's former co-worker and romantic rival Sheila Davalloo, who had a past with her then-fiance Nelson Sessler, was behind the killing. Davalloo was only arrested in connection with the 2002 death once she attempted to murder her husband, Paul Christos.

The alleged 911 calls made by her during both instances were forensically linked along with blood evidence found at the previous crime scene. She was found guilty in Anna Lisa Raymundo's murder case.

The latest episode of A Time to Kill on ID chronicles Raymundo's stabbing death that occurred over two decades ago. The episode titled Love is the Drug aired on January 6, 2023.

The synopsis says:

"For Connecticut police, unlocking the mystery of Anna Lisa Raymundo's murder hinges on identifying a mysterious 911 caller, but a veteran female detective's homicidal sex-play investigation breaks open the case."

Harvard and Columbia graduate Anna Lisa Raymundo was found stabbed inside her Stamford apartment

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in September 1970, Anna Lisa Raymundo first completed her undergraduation from Harvard University in Massachusetts and then moved on to pursue her master's degree at Columbia University in New York, after which she worked at Purdue Pharma for a couple of years before moving on to another firm in New Jersey.

However, on November 8, 2002, tragedy hit Anna's life, who was living with her fiance, Nelson Sesser, in Stamford. A 911 dispatch center received a distressing call from a woman who said something about a man attacking her neighbor. The caller failed to identify herself or the victim, but she reportedly stated that she knew the apartment number and that she did not reside there, saying,

"I don’t know her name, but she’s my neighbor and she lives in 105 … I saw a guy go into her apartment."

After initially giving the incorrect address, the caller corrected herself and hung up the call. Authorities arrived at the scene and discovered 32-year-old Anna Lisa Raymundo dead on the floor. She was stabbed multiple times and sustained blunt-force injuries to the head. Although there were no signs of forced entry, the scene indicated a violent struggle with pools of blood and strewn-about items.

Police began hunting for a male suspect based on an anonymous 911 call, but they had few leads. They also couldn't find the mystery caller, who they believed could provide further information on the killer. When traced back, the call led authorities to a pay phone at a restaurant down the street near the victim's apartment. The case hit a wall due to a lack of lead after that.

Anna Lisa Raymundo was murdered by her fiance's ex-lover and their co-worker from Purdue Pharma, Sheila Davalloo

Anna's former co-worker from Purdue, Sheila Davalloo, was brought to the scene when authorities learned about her affair with the victim's fiance Nelson Sessler. The three worked for Purdue Pharma in 2000 when Raymundo and Sessler first met. However, by 2002, the couple had moved in together, and Nelson had broken off the affair with Sheila, something she did take lightly.

Davalloo was only linked to Anna Lisa Raymundo's killing in March 2003, when she was arrested for the attempted murder of her husband, Paul Christos. According to reports, she stabbed him multiple times in the chest during a sex game at their Pleasantville, New York condominium.

The fraudulent 911 call from the 2002 murder and the call Davalloo made after brutally stabbing Christos was used by forensic voice identification experts to establish that it was the same person behind both calls. Both audio recordings were examined using voice analysis software and found to be a match for the accused. Blood found at RaymuRaymundo'se scene connected her to the killing.

