ID's Reasonable Doubt: Where is Eric Naposki now?

Former NFL player Eric Naposki was convicted in 2011 alongside ex-girlfriend Nanette Packard for his alleged involvement in millionaire businessman William "Bill" McLaughlin's murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and is currently serving time at the minimum-medium security Avenal State Prison.

Naposki and Packard, who was Bill's fiance at the time, reportedly planned his murder, which involved shooting him dead inside his lavish Newport Beach home on December 15, 1994. The three individuals were involved in a complicated love triangle with Nanette, a mother-of-two, at the center of it.

Authorities alleged that the two accused planned the murder for financial gain, given that Packard was to receive more than $1 million in life insurance claims and access to the beach house as per Bill's will.

ID's Reasonable Doubt will delve into the case to re-examine evidence decades after the incident originally occurred. The episode titled Only Wealthy Men will air on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

Eric Naposki was a famed NFL linebacker before meeting Nenette Packard

Eric Naposki, from Tuckahoe, New York, started playing football at a very young age and was about 8 years old when he realized that he wanted to make a career out of the sport. However, things weren't always easy, given that he left the college team after a disagreement with his coach.

Eric eventually returned to the University of Connecticut for both his education and football career before joining the NFL. He was a linebacker and played two seasons with the New England Patriots, one for the Indianapolis Colts, and two more for the Barcelona Dragons.

The NFL star then went on a hiatus and was residing in California when he met Nanette Packard at the gym. Beginning their journey as acquaintances, they eventually developed a romantic relationship that Nanette's fiance, Bill McLaughlin, was unaware of. Eric was also in the dark about his girlfriend's millionaire fiance. He claimed that Nanette told him that she and Bill were business partners.

Eric Naposki subsequently became a suspect when his connection with Nanette was linked to Bill McLaughlin's murder. Moreover, authorities discovered that he had the victim's license plate number penned in one of his notebooks. Naposki even lied to the cops about his relationship with Nanette and was found to be in possession of a 9mm firearm, which was allegedly used to shoot Bill.

Eric Naposki was arrested about 15 years after Bill McLaughlin's murder

The case, which initially went cold due to a lack of evidence, was reopened in 2009, leading to Eric Naposki and Nanette Packard's ultimate arrest following a sting operation. The former footballer lived in Connecticut and was engaged to a different woman at the time. In 2011, he was put on trial for first-degree murder and a jury found him guilty.

Eric received a life sentence with no chance of parole, a year later in 2012. According to reports by ABC news, he is currently serving his sentence in the medium security Avenal State Prison. He has maintained his innocence ever since, claiming that Packard was the mastermind behind the murder plot and that she hired a hitman to get her fiance killed using Eric's gun.

Reasonable Doubt on ID will discuss more details about Eric Naposki's alleged involvement in Bill McLaughlin's 1994 murder on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

