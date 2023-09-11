"If she's smart she should have": RHONY star Ubah Hassan chimes in about Brynn Whitfield’s ex Gideon Lang-Laddie on WWHL

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) cast member Ubah Hassan recently appeared on WWHL along with comedian, writer, and presenter London Hughes. During this WWHL episode, both stars talked briefly about RHONY season 14 and the current hot topics in the Bravo world.

In the episode, a fan asked Ubah about Brynn Whitfield's ex, Gideon Lang-Laddie, and whether they will "ever get back together.” Ubah answered:

“If she's smart she should have...you know. He's great, I mean he is a little bit boring but boring is good. She's a fun one, like you can't be the same people."

Brynn Whitfield introduced her ex-fiance, Gideon Lang-Laddie, on RHONY season 14 in August. In regards to her current single life and thoughts on marriage, Brynn has been quite open on the show. When fans saw Brynn seeing her ex at a car dealership during episode 7 - titled You Wreath What You Sow - they learned quite a bit about her past relationships.

Gideon and Brynn met through a dating app. The latter also discussed her past relationship with Gideon. In a confession interview, she revealed:

“Gideon and I were together a total of five years. When Gideon proposed, we were actually broken up … and I was seeing someone else … The worst thing you’ll ever have to do is call your boyfriend and tell him that you’re engaged to someone else.”

In addition, even though she didn't mention the exact date of her relationship timeline with Gideon, she noted that he was a “Prince Charming” and that he was good to her.

Gideon Lang-Laddie, Brynn Whitfield's ex, was discussed by the Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) cast

During RHONY season 14, after Brynn Whitfield's ex, Gideon Lang-Laddie, came to light, many stars of the show shared their thoughts on him. While Sai De Silva described him as a "sweet guy," Erin Dana Lichy shared the following during a confession interview:

"Gideon. I wish she would get with him. Just I don't know why he's so cute."

A conversation between Brynn Whitfield and Sai during season 14 of the show revealed that she also has some feelings for Gideon:

"There's a 20 percent chance I might marry him and it's increasing."

The Royal Agricultural University, Cirencester, is where Gideon completed his education. Currently, he owns a company called The Agency. The website of the company mentions the following about Gideon.

“Gideon’s numerous years on the trading floor carried over seamlessly to his career as an agent. With a passion for broking a universal commodity - the most sought-after real estate - Gideon’s expert negotiating skills and penchant for cultivating long-lasting relationships with clients and colleagues render him perfectly suited for The Agency.”

In addition, it mentions:

“Prior to his career in real estate, Gideon relocated to New York from London in 2000 to work on Wall Street with BNP Paribas, where he sales-traded pan-European equities to US and Canadian institutions, having previously covered asset managers predominantly in Switzerland and England.”

RHONY season 14 will release its next episode on September 17, 2023, which will feature double the drama and entertainment with cast members Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

Jessel, Erin, and Sai De Silva will be seen having some feud during the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, Brynn and Jenna will be seen forming bonds.