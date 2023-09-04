"Erin The Backstabber": RHONY season 14 fans slam Erin Lichy for talking about Jenna behind her back

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 returned with a brand new episode on Sunday, September 3, 2023. During the segment, the cast made their way to Anguilla, but a Real Housewives trip without some extra drama is unthinkable.

Ahead of the trip, Erin went to see Jenna and the two spoke about the incident from the previous episode, where Erin confronted Brynn about flirting with her husband. The two further spoke about Jenna's decision to go to Anguilla a day early. While Jenna explained that she wanted to go early to get a tan, she then seemingly joked about not wanting to fly coach.

Later in the episode, the RHONY cast ganged up on Jenna about the same, which left fans furious. Many were especially annoyed with Erin for going behind Jenna's back and revealing their conversation to the rest of the cast members.

One user, @TerryBranch311 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Erin fell WAYY Down The List Tonight. She Is As Bad As Sai And Brynn. Erin The Backstabber. She Did Jenna Wrong. Very Phony. Why Would I Shaer With Any Of These Women. #RHONY"

RHONY fans slam Erin Lichy and the rest of the cast for ganging up against Jenna Lyons in season 14 episode 8

In the latest episode of RHONY season 14, which aired on Sunday, September 3, 2023, fans saw the cast turn on Jenna as she opened up about her skin condition. At the beginning of the episode, Jenna texted the cast and noted that she was going to Anguilla a day early.

She also opened up to Erin about it, adding that she wanted to get a tan and didn't want to travel coach.

"These women are beautiful, they all have incredible bodies, and incredible skin and if I don't get a tan, I know I will end up wearing long sleeves and long pants all the time and I don't want that," she said.

While during the conversation, Erin was supportive of the RHONY cast member and told her that she understood where she was coming from, when Jenna told her about not wanting to fly coach, she told her that there was no first class on their flight. Jenna added in a confessional that flying first class a day early was a bonus.

Erin Lichy further asked Jenna if she could go with her since she didn't want to fly coach with the rest of the RHONY cast. However, later, in a confessional, Erin called Jenna Lyons a diva and noted that she was shocked.

Once in Anguilla, she told the remaining cast about her and Jenna's conversation and told them that she said she wanted to fly down early to work on her tan due to her genetic disorder. She added that Jenna told her that "the truth" was that she didn't want to fly coach. The season 14 cast member also noted that she didn't feel bad about telling the cast about it.

Later in the episode, the cast confronted Jenna about the same. Sai De Silva said that they were all annoyed with her because she didn't want to fly coach with them. Lyons explained the whole situation to them but they didn't seem convinced. They dismissed her insecurities and made it all about her wanting to not fly with them.

RHONY season 14 fans took to social media to slam the cast after the episode aired and supported Jenna. Many were also angry at Erin and called her an "insecure, back-stabbing, bully."

RHONY season 14 will return with a brand new episode next week on Sunday.