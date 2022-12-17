iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 streaming details, artists' lineup, and more

Dubbed the music event of the Holiday season, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 is all set to wrap up its humungous event that originally began weeks ago on November 28, 2022.

This year's lineup has some of the most exciting names in the music world right now, including Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Sam Smith, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, Tate McRae, and Lewis Capaldi, among many others.

This is the eighth year of the prestigious event that has garnered a huge fan following since its inception. The stops for this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Atlanta, and Tampa, with the final performance set for Fort Lauderdale/Miami on December 18, 2022.

The concert was streamed live on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as iHeartRadio CHR station and the iHeartRadio app.

The CW will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17, 2022, at 8 pm EST, shortly before iHeartRadio Jingle Ball wraps up with a final performance from Charlie Puth, Anitta, Backstreet Boys, Tate McRae, Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Ava Max, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Jax.

More details about iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022

The eighth edition of the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball was as fascinating as ever, with several artists and venues on the long list this year. The Pre-Sale began on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, and lasted for two days. The tickets were available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

Ahead of the CW special covering the entire event, here are all the shows that have taken place since November 28, 2022.

Pitbull @pitbull Due to weather on the east coast, my equipment did not make it to Atlanta for tonight’s Jingle Ball.



Really disappointed that I won’t be able to close out this tour with you all but am sure you will enjoy the show… See you soon ATL. Feliz Navidad y Prosperi Año Nuevo daleee Due to weather on the east coast, my equipment did not make it to Atlanta for tonight’s Jingle Ball.Really disappointed that I won’t be able to close out this tour with you all but am sure you will enjoy the show… See you soon ATL. Feliz Navidad y Prosperi Año Nuevo daleee

November 29, 2022: Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX-

Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lauv, Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Jax, and Nicky Youre.

December 2, 2022: Los Angeles, CA-

Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax, Nicky Youre, and JVKE.

December 5, 2022: Chicago, IL-

Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Macklemore, Lauv, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax, and Nicky Youre.

December 9, 2022: New York, NY-

Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax, and JVKE.

December 11, 2022: Boston, MA-

Jack Harlow, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, Lauv, Tate McRae, Dove Cameron, Jax, and Nicky Youre.

December 12, 2022: Philadelphia, PA-

Sam Smith with Kim Petras, Charlie Puth, AJR, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max, Jax, and Nicky Youre.

December 13, 2022: Washington, D.C.-

Sam Smith with Kim Petras, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max, Nicky Youre, and Jax.

December 15, 2022: Atlanta, GA-

Sam Smith with Kim Petras, Pitbull, AJR, Macklemore, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max, and Nicky Youre.

Catch the special on the CW channel to witness the magic of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball ahead of the closing night in Miami, FL.

