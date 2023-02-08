“Im fighting everybody”: Possible reason behind Berleezy’s YouTube channel deletion explored as fans go berserk online

The deletion of American YouTuber Berleezy aka Berlin Edmond’s channel has sent fans into a frenzy as they are now demanding answers from the platform. The influencer typically posts humorous content on his channel. He rose to fame for his EXPOSED videos, featuring him roasting T.V. show intros and cartoon characters.
YouTube did not provide an elaborate explanation regarding the reason behind taking down Berlin’s account. However, it did notify that it banned the influencer’s account "due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy on nudity and s**ual content."
One fan, @brokeartistebs wrote that they were going to fight everybody at the YouTube headquarters till Berlin gets his channel back.
The YouTuber himself is yet to comment on exactly what caused his account to get deleted. However, Twitch steamer Jojo made a tweet that seemed to suggest that Berlin was aware of the issue.
Berleezy's fans have taken to Twitter to protest against the influencer's account deletion
Berlin’s fans have now started wondering about what could have possibly made YouTube take down the influencer’s account. Reddit users are speculating that Berlin’s channel might have been deleted because of his video streams of the horror-comedy game, Poop Killer 4.
The game is inspired by horror movies from the 80s and is set apart by its absurd sense of humor as well as s**ual content.
It must be noted that neither YouTube nor the YouTuber himself has released any statement confirming this claim by Reddit fans.
While it seems that Berlin may have legitimately violated some of YouTube’s policies in one of his recent videos, fans of the streamer are not having any of it. They want YouTube to restore his channel as soon as possible.
Some of them are even trending the hashtag #FreeBerleezy on Twitter.
Some are complaining that a few other YouTube channels that post videos containing explicit innuendos are still there on the platform, while YouTube deleted Berlin's account. Fans seem frustrated at the platform's inconsistent policies and guidelines.
One user @Josey_Cap1031 mentioned another YouTuber named Charlie and pointed out that the YouTuber shares directly explicit content, but the platform did not terminate his account.
One user, @StrawHatKevan shared a short clip from Berlin's video stream of Poop Killer 4 and wondered whether this was the reason for which YouTube terminated Berlin's account.
Some fans are also accusing YouTube of being racist and only terminating the accounts of black influencers when white YouTubers who post more explicit content are not getting their accounts taken down.
They're also furious about the fact that this happened during Black History Month.
Before the account was terminated, Berlin had over 2 million subscribers.
He is also the founder of the clothing brand Eezygang. It represents what he and his fans are a part of. Berleezy is also a member of the group Somebros - a group of other YouTubers who sometimes make videos together.