“Im fighting everybody”: Possible reason behind Berleezy’s YouTube channel deletion explored as fans go berserk online

The deletion of American YouTuber Berleezy aka Berlin Edmond’s channel has sent fans into a frenzy as they are now demanding answers from the platform. The influencer typically posts humorous content on his channel. He rose to fame for his EXPOSED videos, featuring him roasting T.V. show intros and cartoon characters.

YouTube did not provide an elaborate explanation regarding the reason behind taking down Berlin’s account. However, it did notify that it banned the influencer’s account "due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy on nudity and s**ual content."

One fan, @brokeartistebs wrote that they were going to fight everybody at the YouTube headquarters till Berlin gets his channel back.

🅴 | lockwood supremacist @brokeartistebs im fighting everybody at youtube hq till berleezy get his channel back im fighting everybody at youtube hq till berleezy get his channel back https://t.co/E583Svcas2

The YouTuber himself is yet to comment on exactly what caused his account to get deleted. However, Twitch steamer Jojo made a tweet that seemed to suggest that Berlin was aware of the issue.

Twitch streamer Jojo's tweet (Image via Twitter/@JoJoThaMoFo)

Berleezy's fans have taken to Twitter to protest against the influencer's account deletion

Berlin’s fans have now started wondering about what could have possibly made YouTube take down the influencer’s account. Reddit users are speculating that Berlin’s channel might have been deleted because of his video streams of the horror-comedy game, Poop Killer 4.

The game is inspired by horror movies from the 80s and is set apart by its absurd sense of humor as well as s**ual content.

It must be noted that neither YouTube nor the YouTuber himself has released any statement confirming this claim by Reddit fans.

hello kitty lover 💖 @LashaunaBrown4 @YouTube Bring back berleezy channel NOW with poop killer 4 cause everbody still have their Channel after playing the game @YouTube Bring back berleezy channel NOW with poop killer 4 cause everbody still have their Channel after playing the game

While it seems that Berlin may have legitimately violated some of YouTube’s policies in one of his recent videos, fans of the streamer are not having any of it. They want YouTube to restore his channel as soon as possible.

Some of them are even trending the hashtag #FreeBerleezy on Twitter.

Some are complaining that a few other YouTube channels that post videos containing explicit innuendos are still there on the platform, while YouTube deleted Berlin's account. Fans seem frustrated at the platform's inconsistent policies and guidelines.

One user @Josey_Cap1031 mentioned another YouTuber named Charlie and pointed out that the YouTuber shares directly explicit content, but the platform did not terminate his account.

Fans react to Berleezy's account deletion (Image via Twitter/@Josey_Cap1031)

Fans react to Berleezy's account deletion (Image via Twitter/@jelyseciana) Fans react to Berleezy's account deletion (Image via Twitter/@xPlantFuckerx)

One user, @StrawHatKevan shared a short clip from Berlin's video stream of Poop Killer 4 and wondered whether this was the reason for which YouTube terminated Berlin's account.

StrawHatKevan @StrawHatKevan

BRING HIM BACK BRUH #FREEBERLEEZY twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Ain’t no way they TERMINATED my boy for this vid @TeamYouTube BRING HIM BACK BRUH Ain’t no way they TERMINATED my boy for this vid 😭💀@TeamYouTube BRING HIM BACK BRUH 😑 #FREEBERLEEZY twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rKXGmJBpAA

Some fans are also accusing YouTube of being racist and only terminating the accounts of black influencers when white YouTubers who post more explicit content are not getting their accounts taken down.

They're also furious about the fact that this happened during Black History Month.

Fans react to Berleezy's account deletion (Image via Twitter/@smokershy)

ROWDYRUFF BOY 🧚🏽‍♂️ @JAHL1EL YouTube banning Berleezy and other black artists makes me think of this video all the time because not one lie was told YouTube banning Berleezy and other black artists makes me think of this video all the time because not one lie was told https://t.co/uGfJAEqWCD

moon ☆ || TLOU HBO BRAINROT🌿❗ @m00nlightbat #FREEBERLEEZY bro ain't no way berlin's channel got suspended and on black history month too is wild. i mean i get taking down or at least age-restricting the video but taking down his whole channel?? come on now bro ain't no way berlin's channel got suspended and on black history month too is wild. i mean i get taking down or at least age-restricting the video but taking down his whole channel?? come on now 😕 #FREEBERLEEZY https://t.co/dD7wrDlzrz

that_kidkey @that_kidkesean No way they banned berleezy on black history month #FREEBERLEEZY No way they banned berleezy on black history month #FREEBERLEEZY https://t.co/vQHKhCQTa4

dre @drenxtdoor_ With #FREEBERLEEZY movement going strong I would like to bring this back to the surface With #FREEBERLEEZY movement going strong I would like to bring this back to the surface https://t.co/3hwxlAnPSo

Malorie☆ @LavishlyMal 🏾 🏾. Me hacking into YouTube to give berleezy his channel back🏾. #FREEBERLEEZY Me hacking into YouTube to give berleezy his channel back🙏🏾🙏🏾. #FREEBERLEEZY https://t.co/tCSBC3Z1y9

Before the account was terminated, Berlin had over 2 million subscribers.

He is also the founder of the clothing brand Eezygang. It represents what he and his fans are a part of. Berleezy is also a member of the group Somebros - a group of other YouTubers who sometimes make videos together.

