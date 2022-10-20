"Ima stick with my $5 items from the ordinary": Jared Leto skincare launch sparks online backlash

Skincare seems to be the new buzz every celebrity wants to be a part of, with the latest being Jared Leto. The actor launched his own line, Twentynine Palms, which has a host of gender-neutral products.

Although the name is intriguing and the products are vegan, netizens are not best pleased with it.

Netizen reacts to Jared Leto's skincare line (Image via Twitter)

The 50-year old actor, who is famously known for his perfect skin among fans, launched the Twentynine Palms line on October 25. The Joker star gained immense traction for his line since fellow actor Brad Pitt recently launched his own beauty line, Le Domaine.

The actor has expressed interest in launching his own skincare line in the past. In an interview with Vogue, he said that he has:

“never been really interested in beauty products… I’m interested in the idea of taking care of ourselves in the most natural way possible.”

Jared Leto’s 11-piece beauty line comprises of products with a heavy price tag, including a $97 eye cream, a $95 clay face mask, and a $87 face moisturizer. The Twentynine Palms line also includes a cleanser, serum, hand and body washes and a conditioner that range from $69 to $39.

Netizens react to Jared Leto’s skincare line

Internet users relentlessly trolled the actor for jumping onto the celebrity skincare bandwagon. Many also found the pricing outrageous and found that the product did not seem worthy of the massive price tag. Netizens endlessly threw shade at the Thirty Seconds to Mars front man. A few reactions read:

Mariah @mariahlleonard The last people I’m buying skincare from are Brad Pitt and Jared Leto I’m so sorry The last people I’m buying skincare from are Brad Pitt and Jared Leto I’m so sorry

BigMeow @AshXAsh0 Jared Leto is launching a skincare line lol celeb skincare lines has got to be some kinda cult now. Jared Leto is launching a skincare line lol celeb skincare lines has got to be some kinda cult now.

Coolness941 ♏ @Coolness941 Who are even Brad Pitt and Jared Leto’s target audience for their skincare line?? Rihanna is lucky she got into the beauty industry when she did because everyone has just been playing monkey see, monkey do since she started. Who are even Brad Pitt and Jared Leto’s target audience for their skincare line?? Rihanna is lucky she got into the beauty industry when she did because everyone has just been playing monkey see, monkey do since she started.

hionfashion @hionfashion Now jared leto with a skincare line. Make it stop Now jared leto with a skincare line. Make it stop

Reckless Disco ♿️ @flyingfannie Are celebrities laundering money through these skincare companies or something? Cult leader Jared Leto now has one??? We are in hell. Today. Every day. This is the bad place Are celebrities laundering money through these skincare companies or something? Cult leader Jared Leto now has one??? We are in hell. Today. Every day. This is the bad place

nah @just_caitlinnn Jared Leto putting out a skincare line like we’re going to just pretend his youthful look comes from moisturizer and not harvesting organs at night for consumption Jared Leto putting out a skincare line like we’re going to just pretend his youthful look comes from moisturizer and not harvesting organs at night for consumption

Meaning behind Twentynine Palms name explored

For those curious about the meaning behind the name, Twentynine Palms refers to a California city that is close to the entry point to Joshua Tree National Park.

Leto claims that not only does his line comprise of “hallucinogenic beauty” but also other cruelty-free and vegan features like sources ingredients from the Mojave Desert.

The products reportedly consist of desert botanicals like amaranth plants, evening primrose, and prickly pear extract. However, the products do not have any artificial fragrance but an earthy and woodsy scent profile. Speaking about the products’ ingredients, Jared Leto said:

“Because of this challenging, unforgiving environment, these ingredients have to be incredibly resilient to survive.”

The brand allows customers to refill their packs for each product instead of buying new products, in an effort to encourage recycling. Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian have done the same for their own skincare lines.

The Twentynine Palms brand also boasts that their products are made from Miron glass, a biphotonic material that does not require the actual product to include preservative ingredients.

Jared Leto’s entrance into the skincare industry comes months after he opened up to Men’s Health about his youthful appearance. During the interview, the Oscar-winner said:

“People started talking about my age and that sort of thing 10 years ago. As you get older, people start saying, “ah, you’re still young.” And then there’s this age where they go, “really?””

When urged to share his skincare secrets, he brushed off the request and said in the interview:

“at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter.”

However, it seems like fans can now get a better glimpse into the actor’s seemingly perfect skin.

Poll : 0 votes