In which episode does Jack die in When Calls the Heart? Explained

For fans of the heartwarming series When Calls the Heart, the central love story of Elizabeth and Jack has been quite an emotional rollercoaster. This period drama, set in the Canadian frontier, has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. While the show brims with romance and adventure, the tragic death of Jack Thornton, portrayed by Daniel Lissing, left fans in tears.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

The climax of When Calls the Heart Season 5, in the episode titled, Close To My Heart, was a defining moment in the series as it was in this episode that Jack Thornton, the beloved Mountie, met his demise while fulfilling his duty.

Daniel Lissing and Erin Krakow in When Calls the Heart (Image via Hallmark Channel)

In a heroic act, he lost his life when a landslide struck during a mission to guide a group of recruits through treacherous mountains. This devastating development sent shockwaves through the fictional town of Hope Valley and the hearts of fans.

What was the reason behind Jack's death in When Calls the Heart?

Jack's character passed away in the finale of season 5 (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Jack Thornton's death in the plot of When Calls the Heart was a poignant moment not only for the characters within the series but also for dedicated viewers who had followed his and Elizabeth's love story since Season 1. Despite his absence, Jack's legacy continued to shape the narrative. Fans have held onto the hope of his possible return, even conjuring theories about dream sequences or amnesia to reunite him with Elizabeth.

The real-world reason for Jack's departure from the series lies in Daniel Lissing's decision to move on from When Calls the Heart. The show's creators faced a challenging task – how to gracefully write off a beloved character. Their solution was to have Jack Thornton meet a tragic end in a mine collapse at the end of Season 5, a decision met with mixed emotions from fans.

The episode Close To My Heart portrayed Elizabeth's initial struggle to cope with this tragic loss. It showed her opening Jack's final letter, seeking solace among fellow widows, and reminiscing about the man she loved. Elizabeth's pain is compounded when she discovers she is pregnant with Jack's child, a poignant moment that lingers throughout the series.

Season 6 of When Calls the Heart brought new dynamics to the show. With Jack's passing, the storyline introduced two potential suitors for Elizabeth: Nathan Grant and Lucas Bouchard. These romantic interests brought their unique qualities and challenges, creating a compelling love triangle. However, Elizabeth's grief and reluctance to move on remained a central theme in her character's development.

Showrunner Brian Bird explained that killing off Jack was the only viable option, given the circumstances. While some viewers speculated about Jack's potential return in various forms, the creators of When Calls the Heart have maintained that his character was truly gone, despite any elaborate theories.

Final thoughts

The character of Jack Thornton holds a special place in the hearts of When Calls the Heart fans. While his departure was met with sadness, it allowed the show to evolve and explore new storylines, including Elizabeth's journey to love once more. As the series continued, the enduring legacy of Jack Thornton remained a driving force, reminding everyone that love and heroism never truly fade.

This emotional turning point not only reshaped the story but also showcased the resilience of love in the face of tragedy, making it a pivotal moment in the Hallmark series' history.