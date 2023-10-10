Will there be When Calls the Heart season 11? Renewal status explored

A few months ago, When Calls the Heart season 11 was confirmed, leaving fans of the show, affectionately known as Hearties, over the moon. With the conclusion of season 10 underway, many are wondering if they will get the chance to return to the enchanting world of Hope Valley in When Calls the Heart season 11.

Erin Krakow, the lead star of the show, highlighted the amazing journey that viewers had been on alongside the characters and expressed hope that there would be more to come. Thanks to an outstanding cast, a committed team, and top-notch writers, When Calls the Heart season 11 will be sure to keep the audience entertained with its moving tales.

When Calls the Heart season 11 confirmed by Erin Krakow

Fans awaiting the release of season 10 episode 12, Starry Nights, were given some great news as they learned that When Calls the Heart season 11 was in the works. Erin Krakow, the show's lead actress and executive producer, expressed excitement about both season 10's finale and the highly anticipated When Calls the Heart season 11.

Krakow enthusiastically embraces the opportunity to continue weaving captivating tales alongside the exceptional cast, crew, and talented writers. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said:

“This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for season 11. We have so many more stories to tell.”

She added:

“With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley!”

Despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, When Calls the Heart season 11's production remained on track thanks to a waiver granted to the cast and crew, as per Movie Guide.

When Calls the Heart: What's it about?

When the Heart Calls depicts a close-knit society where bravery, generosity, and tenacity rule supreme. The central theme of this uplifting story is Elizabeth's experiences as a teacher and her interactions with the townsfolk.

Along with Elizabeth, iconic characters such as Rosemary, Lee, Judge Bill Avery, Mountie Nathan Grant, and bar owner Lucas Bouchard add complexity to the plot set in Hope Valley.

When Calls the Heart boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, with Erin Krakow leading the way as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton. Notable cast members include Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter, Kavan Smith as Lee Coulter, Jack Wagner as Bill Avery, Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, and Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant.

When Calls the Heart season 10 finale

Apart from sharing news about the show being renewed for season 11, Erin Krakow also excited fans with teasers about season 10's finale. She stated that it would be "packed" with exciting guest stars and intriguing storylines.

While not a full-blown musical episode, music and singing will play a major role, adding another layer of charm to the series. A new baby, family visits, and the introduction of a tourist destination, all contribute to the plot of season 10.

Watch the season finale of When Calls the Heart on October 15 at 9 pm ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel.