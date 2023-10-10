When Calls the Heart season 10 finale spoilers: Major plot developments to expect

When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 is scheduled to air on Sunday, October 15. It will serve as the series' dramatic finale, and fans of the beloved show are eagerly anticipating huge plot developments that promise to keep them on the edge of their seats.

Audiences are interested in the possibility that Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) and Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) have love feelings for one another, and are curious to see how the tale develops. Little Jack's maturation as a young child and his quest for information about his father have both given Elizabeth's character this season's character depth.

When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12, which debuted on our televisions in July 2014, is certain to be memorable since it has people that we have come to love and a compelling plot.

Spoilers ahead.

The Journey of When Calls the Heart season 10

1. A Pivotal Moment for Elizabeth and Lucas

The series' main couple, Elizabeth and Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) are going to be prominently featured in the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale. Their relationship has had its share of difficulties since it began to take off towards the conclusion of season 8. But their relationship might be pushed to the ultimate test in this crucial episode.

2. Lucas' Surprising Decision

The season took an unexpected turn when Lucas revealed his decision to consider running for governor in the next election. This revelation came as a shock to Elizabeth, who had grown accustomed to their life in Hope Valley. The prospect of relocating to Capitol City as the First Lady of the province is daunting, to say the least.

The results of the election would surely unfold the other aspects of the story.

3. Nathan's Last Stand

When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 may see Nathan Grant, who has harbored feelings for Elizabeth since his arrival as a Mountie of the RNWMP, unwilling to let her leave Hope Valley without a fight. As he would confront Elizabeth about her change of heart regarding leaving their beloved town, tensions would rise.

4. Elizabeth's Emotional Turmoil

Caught between her affection for Hope Valley and Lucas' political aspirations, Elizabeth is faced with a heartbreaking decision. Will she choose love and adventure with Lucas in the bustling Capitol City, or will her deep-rooted connection to Hope Valley sway her choice?

5. A Love Triangle Unfolding?

Throughout When Calls the Heart season 10, fans have speculated about a potential love triangle brewing between Elizabeth, Lucas, and Nathan. The emotional turmoil Elizabeth experiences, coupled with her increased interactions with Nathan, have fueled these theories. Could this be a way to write Lucas out of the show, akin to Jack's departure?

When Calls the Heart season 10 Finale: A Must-Watch Event

When Calls the Heart follows the struggles of Elizabeth Thornton, a young teacher who accepted her first teaching position in the endearing but difficult town of Hope Valley, during this historic season.

In a July 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Krakow said,

“Elizabeth goes through it this season. She has some emotional hurdles that she has to overcome. Her kid is growing up. Little Jack has all of these questions now about his father and that is a new challenge for Elizabeth. She has a lot on her plate. She is juggling a lot.”

Fans have experienced an emotional rollercoaster as a result of her engagement to Lucas Bouchard and the lingering shadow of her relationship with Nathan Grant. One thing is clear as we anxiously anticipate the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale: it promises to be a touching and important episode.

Don't miss the finale of When Calls the Heart season 10, only on Sunday, October 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel.