"In poor taste": Georgia Subway's Titan submarine billboard sign garners backlash online

Subway recently found itself in hot water after one of its advertisement signs went viral online. The sign was in reference to the Titan submarine implosion that made headlines a few weeks ago. The sign in question appeared outside the Subway in Rincon, Savannah, Georgia, and read, "OUR SUBS DON'T IMPLODE."

Twitter was flooded with netizens criticizing the fast-food chain for the supposedly distasteful comment and stating that it was too soon to make jokes of any kind on the subject. According to a report by WTOC 11, the controversial sign was taken down soon after it went viral. Subway also confirmed that the sign had been removed. A Reddit user who posted a picture of the sign on the platform on Sunday further confirmed that the sign was nowhere to be found the following day.

Several netizens took to the comments section of @MariettaDaviz's tweet regarding the incident to share their views on the same.

"Fire the person responsible for this sign" - Twitter reacts to Subway's recent advertisement sign

Individuals reacted to @MariettaDaviz and @Amanda72118560's tweets about the incident and criticized the fast food chain for being extremely insensitive. They said that it was too soon to make jokes about the tragedy and shunned the insensitivity on display. Netizens also urged the restaurant to issue an apology.

However, there were a few users who thought the sign was humorous. Under @Amanda72118560's Tweet, a lot of users said that they thought the matter was hilarious and called it "dark comedy."

Subway made an official statement to Fox News Digital and mentioned:

"We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business."

More about the Titan sub

On June 18, an OceanGate Titanic-bound submersible, Titan, carrying five people was reported missing after losing contact with the mothership.

The crew included OceanGate founder and CEO, Stockton Rush, RMS Titanic, Underwater research director, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Engro Chairman, Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood, and the Action Aviation chairman, Hamish Harding.

Immediately after the submarine was reported missing, authorities launched a large-scale search and rescue operation. The US and Canadian coast guard worked together to locate the submersible.

On June 21, it was reported that the Sonar teams had picked up "underwater banging noises" that could've been from the Titan submarine. The search area was then expanded to almost the size of Connecticut and it was reported that the sub would run out of oxygen in a few hours, making the survival of the five individuals on board impossible.

The next day, on Thursday, June 22, the coast guard confirmed that a debris field was found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage. It was later confirmed that the submarine had gone through a "catastrophic implosion," killing all five passengers on board.

On June 28, presumed human remains were picked up from the implosion site, alongside debris. This was done with the help of a Remote Operation Vehicle used to conduct a search on the ocean floor.

