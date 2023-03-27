"In her racist era": Honey Boo Boo slammed over Ghetto accent video as reality star issues response

Reality TV star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has clapped back at critics who slammed her for using an exaggerated accent in a viral TikTok Live. In the now-viral video, the 17-year-old is also seen patting her head while speaking in an accent.

However, after receiving major backlash, Honey Boo Boo defended herself on Instagram. She said that she wasn't trying to offend anyone and that she was simply being true to herself. Claiming how it is the “last time” she is addressing the matter, she responded back to a comment that talked about her alleged “fake accent.”

Noting that she wasn't trying to offend anyone, Honey Boo Boo said:

“I did this because people frequently comment on how “ghetto” my speech is. Which I feel in no way i do! I feel I am my own true self, and if you don’t like it you simply don’t have to comment on it.”

Alana addressed the massive backlash that she received after her TikTok live session where she spoke in an alleged accent. (Image via Instagram)

She claimed that she only spoke in the accent to troll back at everyone who stated that she was trying to be someone else. The TV star also talked about The Shade Room and said that people love creating things that are "false."

She added:

“Let's start by addressing how the shade room only played the parts that everyone wanted to hear see! They actually enjoy acting in certain ways just because they hold certain "views"! This is really only a snippet from the video the clip they were most confident would go viral and it's not even half of it!”

While Alana might have shared her side of the story, many social media users have labeled her TikTok live session as “racist.” One Twitter user even went on to say that Honey Boo Boo was in her "racist era."

Honey Boo Boo faces backlash for exaggerated accent in viral TikTok live video

Honey Boo Boo's recent TikTok Live video has caused a stir on the internet. Many social media users have called out the reality star for her exaggerated accent and head patting.

With many social media users accusing her of being racist, others jumped into a heated discussion about cultural sensitivity. Some also talked about how public figures should be responsible and mindful of their actions online.

Many also commented on how she should not be talking in that particular manner on the live video. However, Honey Boo Boo apologized in her Instagram story and stated how she is sorry if anyone feels disrespected. The reality talked about the alleged head taps and claimed that she knows how people do the same to relieve some itch without spoiling their hairstyle.

Alana Thompson, born in August 2005, was born and brought up in Georgia and is known for her shows like The Screen Junkies Show, Mama June: From Not to Hot and Swamp Mama.

