'Insecure' ending explained: Did the right things finally happen?

The long-running and critically acclaimed TV show Insecure has ended after five seasons on the air. The final episode was titled "Everything Gonna be, Okay?", airing on December 26, 2021. This was the last episode of the show that started its run on September 23, 2016.

The majority of the finale occurs in time jumps, significant events, and birthdays. This is a different approach compared to its usual flavor. Still, it was an excellent way to wrap up the show, which followed the journey of two African-American women in their late 20s navigating through life.

So, as the series ended, how did the character arc of the protagonists shape up at the end? Here is a look at the ending of the arcs.

How does the show wrap up Issa and Molly's story in 'Insecure'?

Throughout the show, Insecure focused on two African-American women, Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji) and Issa Dee (Issa Rae). Their ups and downs have been the crust of this fantastic comedy-drama, and with today's episode, it has beautifully wrapped up.

Issa and Lawrence forever

The episode of Insecure, which heavily featured time skips, got one arc absolutely right, that of Issa and Lawrence Walker (played by Jay Ellis). Since the beginning, the on and off couple have been an integral part of the show.

The previous episode featured some heavy drama, with Issa's current boyfriend overhearing an intimate conversation between Issa and Lawrence, which resulted in him flipping out. Issa is left to decide who she wants to go with.

As she sees all her friends blossom in love in this episode, she decides to give Lawrence another shot. The next time skip confirms that it worked out really well, and she and Lawrence are living their perfect life.

The final shot of Insecure featuring Issa was an emotional one as she looked into the bathroom mirror and smiled, indicating all was well.

Molly finds her peaceful embrace

Throughout Insecure, Molly has been shown to struggle with love, unlike Issa. However, the last episode changed the whole ball game, with Molly marrying Taurean Jackson (Leonard Robinson) at the end of the finale.

Molly and Taurean weren't an instant hit among the fan community. However, the couple's sizzling chemistry and resilience won fans over, and this episode will remain memorable in the audience's memory as the one with Molly and Taurean.

Molly's story concluded beautifully with her settling down and looking oh so happy!

Carol Carter, rest in peace

One of the most heartbreaking moments of the final episode saw Carol Carter's death. The episode might have been a win for Molly, but not in every way.

The emotionally heavy scene of Molly's brother calling about their mother's death was one of the tragic moments of the show. She later broke down in Issa's arms as the latter held her with comfort.

The show concluded all the arcs and tied the loose strings over the several birthdays it showed, even in regards to all the other characters. A textbook ending was just what the show creators had in mind, and it was beautiful in every way.

Insecure is a show that will be heavily missed.

