Internet pits Olivia Wilde against Margeret Zhang as the two unexpectedly twin at Met Gala 2023

The 2023 Met Gala was a night to remember for many reasons. However, one of the most surprising moments was when Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang showed up wearing the same dress. The actress, as well as the editor-in-chief of Vogue China, both chose a custom Chloé gown inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s 1983 violin dress. The dress featured side cutouts, a turtleneck neckline, and a guitar-shaped gold embellishment on the front. The only difference was that Wilde's dress was white while Zhang's dress was black.

The matching dresses of the two stars caught a lot of attention on social media. Netizens seemed divided in their opinions as they began comparing the two women. Along with contrasting the two actresses' appearances, internet users posted humorous memes relating to the matching outfit case.

As surprising twins at the Met Gala 2023, the internet pits Margaret Zhang against Olivia Wilde

Needless to say, twinning that happened between the actress and the editor-in-chief of Vogue had people comparing their looks. Some praised them for paying homage to Lagerfeld, who was the theme of this year's Met Gala. Meanwhile, others joked that they must have shopped at the same store or borrowed each other's dresses.

ً @chernobyldenier why Margaret Zhang eat her so bad oh Olivia Wilde get off the FLOORwhy Margaret Zhang eat her so bad #MetGala oh Olivia Wilde get off the FLOOR 😭😭😭 why Margaret Zhang eat her so bad #MetGala https://t.co/Bxl5vg8r9K

Some even suggested that they should have swapped colors to match their hair. Many said that Margaret Zhang looked better than Olivia Wilde. Others even shared various hilarious memes on this same dress situation.

Khadija @khadijuu Margaret zhang looks so good if I were Olivia Wilde rn I’d go home & cry #MetGala Margaret zhang looks so good if I were Olivia Wilde rn I’d go home & cry #MetGala https://t.co/TdOfZdZqQf

⊹ @THECOCAlNEBEAR #MetGala if i was olivia wilde i would kill my stylist and then myself bc how did she not only wear the same dress as margaret zhang but margaret LOOKS BETTER if i was olivia wilde i would kill my stylist and then myself bc how did she not only wear the same dress as margaret zhang but margaret LOOKS BETTER 😭 #MetGala

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang did not seem to mind the twinning situation, as they posed together for photos and smiled on the red carpet. They also added their own personal touches to their outfits, such as Wilde's gold cuffs and clutch, and Zhang's cape and electric blue hair.

More about the violin dress sported by the two actresses

Both women looked stunning and confident in their musical instrument-themed dresses, which were designed by Gabriela Hearst. She took over Chloé after Lagerfeld's death in 2019.

The violin dress was one of Lagerfeld's most iconic creations for Chloé, where he worked from 1963 to 1983 and from 1992 to 1997. The original dress was worn by model Inès de la Fressange on the runway in 1983, and later by actress Chloë Sevigny in 2013. The dress was also part of an exhibition at the Met that showcased Lagerfeld's legacy and influence on fashion.

‎ FABI ☆ @nepoysl they still both look as GORGEOUS Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wearing the same dress at this year's #MetGala they still both look as GORGEOUS Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wearing the same dress at this year's #MetGala 😭😭 they still both look as GORGEOUS https://t.co/fX8aVMAjD0

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang were not the only celebrities who honored Lagerfeld at the Met Gala. Others who wore Chloé or Chanel, two of Lagerfeld’s most famous labels, including Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Kristen Stewart, Timothée Chalamet, and Rihanna.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It is also known as one of the most glamorous and exclusive nights in fashion, where celebrities and designers showcase their creativity and style.

Poll : 0 votes