"Next level petty": Internet reacts with hilarious Kanye memes as rapper takes a shot at 'Skete' Davidson and Kid Cudi

On August 8, rapper Kanye West addressed a mocking reaction to the reports of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s break up. The Donda rapper took to Instagram and shared a fake headline from a mockup design, which showcased the front page lead story that read:

“SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

Ye has had the ‘Skete’ name for Davidson, publicly, since February 13. The Instagram post further called out Kid Cudi and his recent controversial incident where he was heckled on stage. The sub-headline read:

“Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

Since then, West aka Ye’s post has garnered over 1.8 million likes on Instagram and spawned hilarious reactions. One such Twitter user, raptalksk, shared the story in a tweet and mentioned:

“kanye is next level petty man.”

What are the reasons behind Kanye West’s taunt about Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi?

Following Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s reported separation after a nine month public relationship, Ye’s response was not entirely unexpected. Previously, Kanye West has dissed Pete Davidson with a variation of his first name, "Skete." At the time, this seemed like a juvenile taunt. However, the rapper then made a song where he expressed his desire to beat down Davidson.

In early January, Ye had dropped the track Eazy from Donda 2, which had "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**." Later in the animated music video of the track, West proceeds to attack a claymation version of the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star and bury him in the video.

Following a number of name calling from Ye, along with another reference to him in another track, the SNL comedian-turned-actor addressed the feud in his stand up comedy. In May, Davidson’s Netflix is a Joke set included several references to West. In the stand-up bit, he joked:

“Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire? I come home one day, and they're like, 'this is the new housekeeper.' And he's like, 'What's up, fam?'"

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi responded to an Instagram post by Kanye West prior to the release of Donda 2, where Ye had clearly stated in a handwritten note as to why the Day 'n' Nite singer was dropped from the album. Ye said that Cudi was not considered for Donda 2 due to his friendship with Pete Davidson.

In his response, Cudi said:

“Too bad I don't wanna be on your album you f***ing dinosaur hahahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about your albums since I met you. Imma pray [for you] brother.”

He further added another response on Twitter, which was intended for Ye. The tweet mentioned:

“God opens the door so the wrong people can exit your life.”

For the aforementioned feud, West’s mock news headline taunted Kid Cudi’s recent on-stage incident at the Rolling Loud Miami festival last month, when he walked off stage. The rapper was struck on the face when concert goers threw bottles at him. This was clearly referenced in West’s Instagram post.

Netizens react to Kanye West’s mock news headline post

After the post was uploaded, a legion of tweets mocked and posted hilarious predictions of how Ye would be handling the news of Davidson and Kardashian’s separation. Meanwhile, most others poined out how Cudi’s friendship with Ye was ruined over the Donda rapper’s feud with Davidson.

Let's not forget we lost the duo of Kid Cudi and Kanye over this failed Kim and Pete relationship

Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s past friendship

Prior to this feud, Cudi and Ye had been good friends since the former joined Kanye's music label G.O.O.D. However, five years later, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor had left the label. After years of friendship, in 2016, Cudi tweeted a series of tweets where he talked about the current state of hip-hop genre and called out West amongst many other rappers.

In 2016 and 2017, Ye and Cudi even performed together on-stage, and it appears the single point which caused the Donda rapper to cut off ties with Cudi, was due to the fact that he was friends with Pete Davidson.

