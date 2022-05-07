"Mrs. Doubtfire": Pete Davidson's Kanye jokes explored amid release of new 'Netflix is a Joke' comedy clip

On Friday, May 6, Netflix released a clip from Pete Davidson's comedy set from Netflix is a Joke. During his segment, the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star addressed his relationship with Kim Kardashian and the threats from her ex-husband, Kanye West (Ye).

The comedian poked fun at the rapper for his threats towards Davidson and joked about Ye's controversy with Kim Kardashian regarding the custody of their children. Speaking about Kanye's hostile attitude towards him, Davidson compared the rapper to Mrs. Doubtfire from the titular 1993 film.

Davidson further addressed the public attention he had been getting since Kanye West's public disses at him. The Staten Island native also spoke about Ye's claim that Davidson had AIDS.

What did Pete Davidson say about Kanye West?

Chicks in the Office @ChicksInTheOff The flood gates have opened & Pete Davidson has made a Kanye joke The flood gates have opened & Pete Davidson has made a Kanye joke https://t.co/ojK1rdpw9a

In his seeming rebuttal to Ye's numerous digs at the comedian, Davidson addressed the rapper's AIDS claims. Earlier in January, PageSix reported that West had been telling people that Pete Davidson has AIDS and that he was homos*xual. The rapper had reportedly also claimed that Davidson was a "junkie."

Davidson addressed the comments and said:

"Kanye told me I had AIDS. And… He's a genius. So I was like, oh, f**k. I was like, I better call my doctor. The guy who made 'College Dropout' thinks I have AIDS."

Moments later, Davidson mocked West's usage of the insult and mentioned how he felt that using AIDS as an insult is a by-gone thing.

"AIDS is just such an old school…like thing. 'You have AIDS.' It's like it's just such a 90's, early 2000's thing to like… (say) You know what I mean?"

However, the highlight of his dig towards Ye was when Pete Davidson asked the audience if they hoped the rapper would be inspired by Mrs. Doubtfire. Davidson asked the audience:

"Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire? I come home one day, and they're like, 'this is the new housekeeper.' And he's like, 'What's up, fam?'"

The joke was a reference to late comedy star Robin Williams' role in the 1993 film, where his character dresses up as an elderly housekeeper to stay close to his children. Similar to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's condition, Williams' character was also amid a custody settlement for his children.

Fellow comedian John Mulaney reportedly gave Davidson tips on how to handle digs from Kanye

Pete Davidson talks about John Mulaney's advice (Image via Netlfix is a Joke/YouTube)

Davidson jokingly revealed that his friend, comedian John Mulaney, jokingly suggested that he spread rumors about Kanye West as a counter. Mulaney reportedly told SNL's "Chad" star to spread rumors that Ye has polio.

Meanwhile, Davidson revealed that his friends and associates did not give him much advice in dealing with the threats from Ye. Previously, Kanye had instigated his followers about calling out the comedian in public. Ye's ex-wife and Davidson's now-girlfriend Kim Kardashian asked the rapper to stop posting about her current beau.

Later, the rapper took to his Instagram and shared a screenshot of the text from Kardashian and asked his fans not to hurt Davidson physically.

In early March, West dropped the music video of his track 'Eazy' from Donda 2, which showed the rapper's animated avatar burying the avatar of 'Skete (his nickname for Pete Davidson).' Last month, Ye was banned from Instagram after numerous threats addressed to the comedian.

