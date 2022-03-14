What is Kanye West's Sunday service? Pete Davidson turns down rapper's request, prefers to meet in person in alleged texts

On Sunday March 13 rapper Kanye West posted a since-deleted four-minute-long Instagram video along with the caption - “Saying a prayer that my children can come to Sunday Service.” This comes after Pete Davidson sent him “antagonizing” text messages requesting him to meet and talk about their endless online feud.

In a now deleted video, West exclaimed that the 28-year-old bragged about “being in bed with my wife.” He continued:

“I thought publicly for a year and a half I’ve been dragged (about) how she’s not my wife. She doesn’t have my last name. Now, he’s texting me bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife and I’m like, ‘Well who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?”

Following West admitting to having received messages from Davidson, Dave Sirus released, and has since deleted, alleged text messages sent between the two celebrities.

In the same, Davidson recognized himself as “Skete” and requested West to “take a second and calm down.” He continued:

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are f**king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Text messages exchanged between Kanye West and Pete Davidson 1/3 (Image via Dave Sirus/Instagram)

When the comedian was asked by West where he was at the time of sending the text message, Davidson replied - “In bed with your wife.”

Text messages exchanged between Kanye West and Pete Davidson 2/3 (Image via Dave Sirus/Instagram)

West then invited Davidson to his Sunday service, which the latter denied. He then put forth the idea of meeting privately in Davidson’s room so that they could talk “privately one on one. Man to Man.”

Text messages exchanged between Kanye West and Pete Davidson 3/3 (Image via Dave Sirus/Instagram)

In a slew of messages, Davidson expressed that West had “no idea how nice” he was being to him despite the latter’s relentless attacks online. The comedian also stated that he had stopped Saturday Night Live from poking fun at him despite them having wanted to do so for months.

Kanye West’s Sunday Service is a prayer meet that includes non-traditional music

In a recent Instagram post, West revealed that his children did not make it to the Sunday Service.

The 44-year-old rapper invited the Saturday Night Live comedian to his Sunday Service, a place of worship inspired by West’s love for music, fashion, and Jesus Christ. Last year, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian also described the place as a “musical ministry and Christian service” where he talks about Jesus and God.

Kanye West's Sunday Service (Image via Emanuel Roro/YouTube)

The meetings are not registered with the United States Code to make it an official church. However, last year Kanye “Ye” West attempted to install a “meditation structure” in his Wyoming rand but his application was denied.

Kanye West’s Sunday Services began in January 2019, when he began holding one-hour sessions every Sunday at different locations. Speaking about the meetings, he told David Letterman:

“It was really an idea that we had to open up our hearts and make music that we felt was as pure and as positive as possible. And just do it for an hour every Sunday. And just have somewhere where people can come together and just feel good with their families.”

During his invite-only Sunday service, West, a choir, and musicians perform songs of worship which also include non-traditional hymns. They also pray, but not in a structured manner.

People in the choir known as "The Sample" are required to dress in Yeezy-designed outfits.

The Sunday Services have been held at Kanye West's Calabasas property, in Burbank, Los Angeles, Chicago, Wyoming, and Ohio, among many other locations.

