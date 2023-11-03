Invincible season 2 episode 2 will be released on Prime Video on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Everyone's favorite half-viltrumite is back with new adventures in Invincible season 2. In the first episode of the new season, viewers see Mark adjusting to life without his father. He finds it difficult to resume his superhero and academic pursuits while the city of Chicago deals with the fallout from Omni-Man's destruction.

The series, which comes from the great mind of Robert Kirkman, debuted to widespread praise from critics and Invincible comic book readers alike. He was also responsible for the popular television series The Walking Dead’s comics. They praised how well the show handled some of the darker elements of Kirkman's writing while preserving the feel of a brand-new superhero story.

Invincible season 2 episode 2: Everything we know so far

Invincible season 2 episode 2 release date and time for all regions:

On Friday, November 10, 2023, Invincible season 2 episode 2 will be available on Prime Video. It will run for forty-six minutes. The episode's release dates, times, and corresponding time zones are shown below for each location.

Region Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, November 9, 2023 9 pm Central Time Thursday, November 9, 2023 11 pm Eastern Time Friday, November 10, 2023 12 am British Summer Time Friday, November 10, 2023 5 am Indian Standard Time Friday, November 10, 2023 10:30 am Central European Summer Time Friday, November 10, 2023 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, November 10, 2023 4 pm Philippines Time Friday, November 10, 2023 1 pm

Where to watch Invincible season 2 episode 2

The remainder of the series, including Invincible season 2 episode 2, will only be available on Prime Video. If you haven't signed up for Prime Video yet, you can choose the option that offers a complimentary 30-day trial.

Fans can watch other series, like Invincible, Gen V, The Boys, and others, during this free trial. An Amazon Prime subscription will cost $14.99 a month (or $139 a year) after the free trial expires. There are other deals on Amazon for students as well.

Furthermore, the streaming provider recently revealed that commercials will be a part of its basic subscription as of early 2024. If you want the service to remain ad-free after launch, you'll have to pay an additional $2.99 monthly.

Invincible season 2 episode 1`: A brief recap

In the second season opener of Invincible, Mark returns to school for the first time after his father's death. He is the talk of the school, and his reappearance surprises everyone.

However, when his former bully, Todd, visits and hugs him, Mark's internal conflict is clear throughout the episode and at school. Mark feels he should be out there rescuing everyone and atoning for "his mistakes." He has a heart-to-heart with his girlfriend and she reassures him that he is not at fault and owes no one anything.

There is also an amazing Radiohead song at the start of the episode that sets the tone for the episode - personifying Mark's guilt and survivor complex. The song played is Karma Police, from Radiohead’s acclaimed album OK Computer.

In addition, Mark approaches Cecil Stedman about coming back to the game. However, Cecil informs him that he can only be a member of the squad, or even a superhero, once he gets his head together.

Cecil meets the Guardians of the Globe to deliver the momentous announcement that he is appointing The Immortal to lead the squad following a mission that did not go as planned. Cecil claimed that the lack of confidence in the squad is why he is taking this action. He also makes Bulletproof a part of the superhero group.

Angstrom Levy is the villain of this season, whose backstory is revealed in this episode. A green doorway opens in the prison where the Mauler twins are incarcerated, and Angstrom Levy breaks them out. Levy tells the twins that to heal the world, he needs their assistance in creating a gadget that would allow him to absorb the knowledge and experiences of all of his alternate versions.

Invincible goes to Cecil as the Maulers start helping Levy, and Cecil assigns him the task of stopping the twins, even though he has no idea what they're doing. Now that the machine is finished, it is about to instill Levy with all the information, but Invincible crashes the party and begins to fight the Maulers.

Ultimately, this causes Levy to hook himself off the machine, which has terrible consequences for everyone present. In the post-credits, a horrifying-looking, insane, and enraged Levy awakens beneath the rubble. He is prepared to get revenge on the invincible, whom he holds responsible for his condition.

What to expect from Invincible season 2 episode 2

Whatever loose strings episode 1 left fans with, Invincible season 2 episode 2 should tie them up together. Fans may anticipate more Angstrom Levy content as he prepares to defeat Invincible. Furthermore, The Immortal should appear in Invincible season 2 episode 2 since we discovered that he doesn't think Invincible is prepared to return to battle or that he can trust him in light of the Omni-Man tragedy.

There will also be a comeback of the Mauler twins. The maulers are technically clones and can duplicate themselves using their extraordinary minds and science, even if only one of them lives. Aside from all of this conjecture, episode two of Invincible season 2 is guaranteed to provide some additional surprises that nobody can foresee.

Invincible season 2 episode 2 will be available for fans worldwide on Friday, November 10, 2023, only on Amazon Prime.