Invincible season 2 episode 3 release date and time

Invincible season 2 episode 3, titled This Missive, This Machination! is set to release on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 12 am PT on Prime Video. This episode will set the stage for the mid-season finale of Invicncible, i.e. episode 4, after which, the show will go on a hiatus until early 2024.

Fans are excited about the release of Invincible season 2 episode 3, which will be 46 minutes long. It could possibly set up the Invincible War and viewers are eager to see what it brings to the table.

Invincible season 2 episode 3: Everything we know so far

Invincible season 2 episode 3 release date, time, and where to watch

November 17, 2023, will see the release of Invincible season 2 episode 3 on Prime Video. Here's the release schedule for the much-awaited episode for fans across the globe:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, November 17, 2023 12 am Central Time Friday, November 17, 2023 2 am Eastern Time Friday, November 17, 2023 3 am British Summer Time Friday, November 17, 2023 8 am Indian Standard Time Friday, November 17, 2023 1:30 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, November 17, 2023 9 am Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, November 17, 2023 7 pm Philippines Time Friday, November 17, 2023 4 pm

The upcoming episode of the title will only be available on Prime Video. If fans haven't signed up for Prime Video yet, they can avail of a complimentary 30-day trial and enjoy the show.

Fans can also enjoy other series during this free trial, including Gen V, The Boys, and more. A subscription to the platform costs $14.99 a month (or $139 a year) after the free trial expires.

It is important to note that the streaming provider recently revealed that commercials will be a part of its basic subscription as of early 2024. If one wants the service to remain ad-free, they will have to pay an additional $2.99 per month.

Invincible season 2 episode 2: A brief recap

In the previous episode, fans saw Invincible almost get married to the fish queen of Atlantis. This was because of an old tradition that states that the slayer of the king shall marry his queen. But since Omni-man was nowhere to be found, Cecil presented Atlantis with his next of kin, aka Invincible.

After reaching Atlantis, however, Mark discovered that the tradition had been abolished and a new rule stated that he had to fight a monster chained in the deep. Things went south but in the end, Mark was pardoned by Atlantis because he saved the queen.

The episode also introduced Russ The Martian, who goes by the name The Shapesmith. He made his way back from the Mars mission as an astronaut and since he was unaware of Earth's culture, he watched some old Guardians tape and helped the new Guardians team in a fight against the Lizard League.

The episode also featured Angstrom Levy, who was up to no good as he appeared in the end credits scene and questioned a defeated Invincible from another reality about his weakness. On gaining the answers, he left this reality and told the alternate Cecil and Donald to make him pay for his crimes.

What to expect from Invincible season 2 episode 3

Episode 3 will possibly set up the events that will feature in the mid-season finale of the show. This could include the Invincible War, where Angstrom recruits multiple variants of Mark and launches an assault on prime reality.

The Sequids, which were hinted at in episode 2 of the show may also emerge as a major threat in the upcoming episode of Invincible season 2. Mark is still battling with his inner guilt and Atom Eve also joins him in his despair. This comes after the previous episode saw her do something for good, which ended in a disaster.

Invincible season 2 episode 3 will be only available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Fans can catch up on the previous installments and seasons of the series on the platform as they wait for a new episode to air on Friday.