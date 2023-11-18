Invincible season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sticking to its schedule, Invincible season 2 episode 4 will release this Friday, November 24, 2023, at 12 am PT, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Given the unanticipated cliffhanger in the latest episode, it has certainly left the series fans with eyes wide open and thoroughly perplexed. Omni Man’s return to the show marks a surprising shift in the sequel’s narrative.

During the brief hiatus after the end of season 1, it has often been speculated among the Invincible fandom regarding Omni Man’s potential quest for redemption in the aftermath of his heinous crimes against humanity. However, the real puzzle has been how Omni Man would face his son Mark, who harbors an intense hatred for his father.

With Mark unexpectedly reuniting with the most despised person in his life, viewers can anticipate a clash of emotions, a battle between what’s right and wrong, ensuring an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Invincible season 2.

Invincible season 2 episode 4 release date and time for all regions

As stated above, Invincible season 2 episode 4 will air on November 24, 2023. Below is the complete list of the episode’s release date and time for all regions alongside the corresponding timezones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, November 24, 2023 12 am Central Time Friday, November 24, 2023 2 am Eastern Time Friday, November 24, 2023 3 am British Summer Time Friday, November 24, 2023 8 am Indian Standard Time Friday, November 24, 2023 1:30 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, November 24, 2023 9 am Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, November 24, 2023 7 pm Philippines Time Friday, November 24, 2023 4 pm

Where to watch Invincible season 2 episode 4

Invincible season 2 episode 4 will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video globally. The streaming giant has made seasons 1 and 2 of the series available in multiple languages in both English subbed and dub languages. Currently, no other streaming services besides Amazon Prime Video, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and others, have added the series to their enormous catalog.

How many episodes will there be in Invincible season 2

Prior to the sequel’s release, as announced by the showrunners of the series, Invincible season 2 will have a split-cour run, with the first four episodes to be released weekly on Fridays in the month of November 2023. The second half of the season will be arriving later in 2024. With the fourth episode releasing on Friday, November 24, 2023, the sequel is reaching its mid-season finale.

Invincible season 2 episode 3: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

Invincible season 2 episode 3 began with Mark getting adjusted to his college life, a significant shift from his superhero duties. The narrative transitioned to Allen the Alien, shedding light on the destruction of his home planet by the Viltrumites and his creation as a last-ditch effort to resist the invaders and save lives.

Although Allen wasn’t strong enough to withstand a Viltrumite, he was given the responsibility to look for potent individuals who could help the Coalition of Planets. After encountering Mark Grayson, Allen returned to Telescria to report to Thaddeus, the leader of the Coalition. However, the council members weren’t on board with a Viltrumite going against their own kind.

Through Thaddeus, Allen came to learn that there was a mole in the council who was passing confidential intel to the Viltrumites. While having dinner with Telia, Allen was attacked by three unnamed Viltrumites, who tried to get details of Nolan abandoning his post and having a son on Earth. The Viltrumites severely injured Allen after getting nothing from him.

Hours later, Allen’s body was recovered and put in a ventilator-like pod. However, for some reason, Thaddeus turned off the machine. Back on Earth, Mark was invited to a distant planet called Thraxa by an alien named Nuolzot. The latter requested the former to save Thraxa from a deadly meteor impact.

After arriving on the planet, Mark discovered that Nuolzot lied about the meteor impact. To his surprise, while having an audience with the monarch of the planet, he discovered that his father was the ruler of Thraxa.

What to expect from Invincible season 2 episode 4

Expand Tweet

With no title and promo teaser revealed so far, it would indeed be challenging to predict the upcoming events. However, Invincible season 2 episode 4 will see Mark confronting Nolan for his crimes on Earth and would likely ask him to surrender as well. Given Nolan has gone rogue, the Viltrumites will be going after him as well as Mark.

More characters are expected to make their debut in the series. Given episode 4 will ultimately be the mid-season finale, fans will have to wait for the series to resume in 2024.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Invincibe season 2 episode 4.