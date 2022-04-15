Iris Apfel x H&M Collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

H&M 's latest collaboration is with the true style icon, Iris Apfel. The Iris Apfel X H&M collection is a glamorous and vibrant project commemorating the style icon's 100th birthday. The collection was first seen in-store on March 31, 2022, and is now launching online in U.S. stores on April 14, 2022.

Iris is renowned for her fierce individuality, flamboyant fashion, and bold outfits. To celebrate the spirit of Apfel's unique flair, H&M is launching apparel, footwear, and accessory collection which can truly offer stunningly designed pieces to everyone.

More about the newly launched Iris Apfel x H&M collection

Newly launched Iris Apfel x H&M collection (Image via H&M)

The globe-trotting style icon celebrated her 100th birthday on August 29, 2021, and alongside revealed a highly-anticipated collection with H&M to celebrate the Centennial Centenary in style.

The collection features a playful mixture of cuts, patterns and textures. A floral jacquard suit leads the collection with pearl peas, peapod embroidery, and an organza voluminous frilled tulle jacket. A few more highlighted key garments will be a skirt and blouse set with an iconic iris flower print.

The Iris Apfel x H&M collection is full of vivid colors such as emerald green, canary yellow, vivid turquoise, radiant violet, and sunset orange. The apparel collection is accompanied by a line of jewelry and accessories designed to complement the vibrant wardrobe collection.

In a press release made by H&M, Iris talks about the collaboration,

"I think H&M is fabulous and is an absolute pioneer in its field, which I love! I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered!"

The love from each side of the duo was equal. As the Creative Advisor of H&M womenswear, Ann-Sofie Johansson, made a statement regarding the work of Iris,

“H&M was drawn to work with Iris because of her famously eclectic taste and her influence within the fashion community. She epitomises personal style – a style that is both beautifully flamboyant and eclectic as well as totally ageless. She shows what fashion is all about: it’s a means of expressing yourself, who you are or want to be and a way to have fun. She’s a true inspiration!"

The Iris Apfel x H&M collection includes a 38-piece capsule with maxi dresses, tulle jackets, jacquard blazers, oversized shackets, pants, ruffled tunics, and co-ord sets, kaftans, swimsuits and more.

The swimsuit poses with a "100" written graphic as a nod to Apfel's birthday and the iconic round glasses. The footwear collection includes embellished brocase shoes. The accessories include floral clip-on earrings, chunky bracelets, whimsical peapod clip-on earrings, brooches, necklaces, beetle pendants, enamel bangles, and much more in the range of $35 to $199.

Some pieces inculcate sustainable fabric and materials such as recycled polyester, zinc brass, lenzing ecovero viscose, and polyamide.

The collection is launching in select stores in the U.S. and online on April 14, 2022, from $30 to $400. The collection encapsulates the love for travel and bold textures of the Old World Weavers founder.

Edited by Srijan Sen