Irreverent cast list: Colin Donnell, P. J. Byrne, and others to star in Peacock's drama series

Irreverent, Peacock's new drama series, is set to premiere on the Paramount network on November 30, 2022. The show, which will have 10 episodes, is expected to feature compact storytelling and action-packed scenes.

Colin Donnell, who essays the lead role in the series, will portray the character of a criminal mediator named Paulo Keegan who is on the run after a wrong mediation. Paulo decides to become a reverent in a small town in Australia, but he doesn't know anything about the pius life he has decided to lead.

The cast includes Donnell, P. J. Byrne, and Jason Wilder and Sachin Joab in supporting roles. The show is directed by Jonathan Teplitzky and Lucy Gaffy.

Cast of Irreverant : A story of an undercover criminal

1) Colin Donnell as Paulo

As mentioned earlier, Colin plays the role of Paulo Keegan in Irreverent. He is an American actor and a singer, and has featured in shows such as Chicago Med, Arrow and Chicago PD.

He has also been a part of a number of Broadway shows like Mamma Mia and Jersey Boys. The actor has worked in a few Shakespeare adaptations including Love's Labour Lost.

2) P.J Byrne as Mackenzie

American actor P.J. Byrne plays the role of Mackenzie in Irreverent. He is known for roles in the Wolf of Wall Street, and voiceover actor as Bolin in The Legend of Korra.

He has also acted in small roles in films like Bruce Almighty, and Because I said So. He also starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in 2018 in the movie Rampage.

3) Kylie Bracknell as Piper

Kylie plays the role of Piper in the upcoming show. The advocate of Aboriginal language and culture is also an actor, writer, director, and producer. She brought the Noongar language to the youth of Australia through the Community Arts Network's Noongar pop culture project.

She has played roles in famous TV shows such as Little J and Big Cuz, and is known for imagining Shakespeare in the Noongar language. She has translated Macbeth as Hecate and performed Shakespeare's Sonnet at the Shakespeare's Globe in London.

What is the plot of Irreverent?

Irreverent is a new drama series that will be aired on Peacock. The drama revolves around criminal mediator Paulo and his life.

After running away from America, Paulo decides to settle down in the Australian community in the far north of Queensland. He changes his name to Reverend McKenzie and people in the town called him Mack. He decides to change his path in life to mend his ways and help people rather than be a criminal.

Mack settles in this small beach town and finds out that the people in the town need a leader and someone to guide them. Even though he enjoys his life as a changed person who helps others, his past still haunts him as the Chicago mob is looking for him.

He has to maintain the act of being a reverend and change his identity so as to not be found out. He becomes an undercover criminal while trying to change himself once and for all.

Irreverent will premiere on Peacock on November 30 2022.

