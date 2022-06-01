Is coffee good for you? Studies find drinking the beverage linked to lower risk of death 

Coffee has been found to be beneficial for health. Southern Medical University researchers in Guangzhou conducted the research to determine how caffeine consumption affects people's health. Over 171,000 people of diverse backgrounds took part in the research, and people who consumed the beverage lived 21% more than non-consumers.

Coffee drinkers live longer than non-drinkers

According to the latest research published on Monday, June 30, 2022, 171, 616 participants from the UK, with an average age of 55.6 years, took part in an experiment. None of the participants had any cardiovascular disease (CVD) or cancer at the beginning of the research in 2009.

The experiment observed participants for seven years and found that people who consumed sweetened or unsweetened coffee had a lower mortality rate. The results showed favorable results for natural sweeteners over artificial sweeteners. Artificial sweeteners provide inconsistent results when compared to natural sweeteners like sugar.

Researchers haven't considered the reasons behind potential casualties yet, which might add more information to the research. However, the researchers already accounted for other factors like diet, smoking, socioeconomic status, pre-existing health problems, and exposure to air pollution.

The research was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine and edited by Dr. Christina Wee. Wee, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School who edited the study, said:

"Biologically, it is plausible that the drink could actually confer some direct health benefits. We can’t say for sure that it’s the coffee drinking per se that leads to the lower mortality risk."

She also added that the results don't mean that over-sweetened drinks of any kind can benefit health. She said:

"My biggest caution is to not equate this to 'Oh, I can drink any kind of coffee with loads of calories,' because there are other studies that clearly show that adding sugar and high levels of empty calories is not good for you. So just do things in moderation.

Wee tried explaining the study in simpler terms by saying:

"What this study is really saying is that adding a little bit of sugar doesn’t take away all the potential health benefits that the beverage might have."

The study showed that people who consumed 2 to 4 cups of the liquid had a lower risk of heart disease, Parkinson’s disease, chronic kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. It may also lower the risk of depression and suicide.

The drink's benefits can be attributed to caffeine, which is said to improve memory, decrease fatigue and improve mental functioning. The drink has also been said to include some anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory substances.

Whereas other studies have shown that consumption of over four cups of coffee can cause adverse effects like anxiety, jitters, rapid heart rate, and sweating. Overconsumption can also cause iron deficiencies which may lead to numerous health problems. Moreover, an older review has shown that boiling the beverage destroys its good properties, leading to issues like cholesterol.

The research also added that many coffee addicts have a stressful lifestyle to add to their problems. Wee also noted these lifestyle factors, pointing out that the beverage is over-consumed by people with "long work hours" and "deadline stress."

