Is Deepti Vempati dating? Love is Blind alum reveals she's "smitten"

Netflix's Love is Blind alum Deepti Vempati is dating an A-list actor

The Love is Blind season 2 cast member, Deepti Vempati, who didn’t have the easiest time during her season, has a new man in her life. The reality star opened up about her new relationship during an episode of her and Natalie Lee’s podcast Out of the Pods and stated that she’s “smitten by a man.”

Natalie Lee started the episode by declaring that the fellow Love is Blind alum is in love, but Deepti corrected her by adding that while she doesn’t know if she’s in love, she’s very smitten over a man.

Although they didn’t reveal the identity of Deepti’s new beau, they revealed that he’s an A-list actor and that Deepti is often seen giggling to herself while texting him.

During the segment, Deepti said:

"You know, keep the mouth zipped. No, yeah, I’m very smitten. I’m happy, which is so weird because just three weeks ago on the podcast, I was talking about how I don’t have time to date and I don’t really care to."

She further added that while she may not be in love, she’s very excited about a man for the first time in a while.

During her time on the Netflix show, Deepti got to know and form a connection with Abhishek Chatterjee. While it didn’t start off extremely well, the two ended up getting engaged while on the show, and while the female cast member was falling head over heels in love, Abhishek could not let go of his superficial expectations.

During the course of the show, he made several demeaning comments about her looks, compared her to his aunt, and stated that he was not physically attracted to her.

Eventually, Deepti rejected the Love is Blind season 2 cast member while at the altar. Post-filming, she reconnected with Kyle Abrams, whom she also formed a close connection with while in the pods, and the two dated for a while. However, they split up even before the After the Altar special aired. Kyle is currently engaged to Tania Deleanos.

When the news of Kyle’s engagement broke out, Natalie wondered whether he was with Deepti for clout, and she agreed.

Deepti said:

"Yeah, there probably was some incentive to be around me or with me. But it sucks because there were so many moments that we spent together alone and he didn't have to do any of that. Yeah, I totally agree. It's not black and white, there's a lot of gray area there."

Love is Blind recently wrapped up season 4, and the show is set to return for another season in September 2023 on Netflix.

