Is Exorcist Believer a sequel to the 1973 film? Chronology explained

The classic horror series is back with The Exorcist Believer, but how does it fit within the complex timeline of the film series, and what precisely is its tie to the original?

Few horror movies have had as long-lasting an effect and as much cultural resonance as William Friedkin's 1973 masterwork, The Exorcist. The story of ancient artifacts, the struggle between good and evil, and the terrible exorcism of Regan MacNeil (played by Linda Blair) are still among its most well-known elements etched into the public subconscious.

This article explores the latest addition to the franchise, The Exorcist Believer, and its connection to the first film that started it all.

Spoilers ahead.

Is The Exorcist Believer a sequel?

The Exorcist Believer unequivocally asserts itself as a direct sequel to the 1973 original, and the events of the film pick up five decades after the incidents of The Exorcist.

Midway into it, the movie dives into the path of Chris MacNeil as she manages the fallout from her daughter Regan's possession. By providing a compelling narrative thread that spans decades, the appearance of two cast members from the original movie establishes a feeling of continuity between the two movies.

Helmed by David Gordon Green, renowned for his resurrection of the Halloween franchise in 2018, this film boldly steps into the supernatural realm once more and is the first part of a planned trilogy. However, its connection to the classic material of its predecessor raises questions: Can it rekindle the bone-chilling magic that made The Exorcist legendary?

The fact that Ellen Burstyn, known for playing Chris MacNeil in the venerable 1973 picture, reprises her role and the appearance of Linda Blair as Regan in this most recent edition is one of the most intriguing connections between The Exorcist Believer and the original.

A haunting tale of a new generation

While The Exorcist Believer maintains its thematic continuity with the original, it transports audiences to a different time and place. Set in Georgia, 50 years after the events of the 1973 film, the story introduces us to Victor, portrayed by Leslie Odom Jr., a single father, and his teenage daughter Angela, brought to life by Lidya Jewett.

When Olivia Marcum's Angela and her friend Katherine set off on a strange expedition into the woods, their peaceful lives were upended. When they return, they behave strangely and clearly show indications of possession. As Angela and Katherine's possessions intensify, their bewildered neighbors and families become inextricably entangled in a desperate quest for answers.

Ann Dowd's character, Ann, a nurse residing next door, emerges as a key figure in unraveling the unfolding supernatural crisis. After his wife's tragic death, Victor, who has now lost faith, turns to Chris MacNeil, a lady who previously battled a monster inside her own home, for guidance and consolation.

The future after The Exorcist Believer

With the return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil and the introduction of a new generation haunted by evil forces, this film builds upon the foundation laid by The Exorcist. It retains the core theme of faith versus evil while embracing a more conventional horror approach and presenting a new viewpoint on the never-ending struggle against the forces of darkness.

With the second edition of the trilogy, The Exorcist: Deceiver, set for a 2025 release, whether it can achieve the iconic stature of the original is still up in the air. In conclusion, The Exorcist Believer is a direct sequel to the iconic 1973 horror film, weaving a narrative that ties the two together while introducing a fresh cast of characters and occult dreads.

The Exorcist: Believer was released in the United States on October 6, 2023, and is playing in theaters now.