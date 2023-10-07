The Exorcist: Believer parents guide - Should you take you kids to the movie?

The Exorcist: Believer is making waves as the latest addition to the iconic Exorcist franchise, promising a dose of terror that begs a question for parents: Is it kid-friendly? This comprehensive guide will delve into the chilling world of The Exorcist: Believer to help readers decide if it's a family night out or strictly an adult affair.

The film steps into a vastly changed horror landscape compared to its '70s predecessor. The horror genre has evolved over the years, embracing advanced technology, groundbreaking special effects, and a penchant for pushing fear's boundaries.

Modern horror films are visually spectacular, but they must also contend with the challenge of matching the primal terror that made the original Exorcist historic. The question arises: does this evolution enhance or intensify the horror experience?

The Parents’ Guide to The Exorcist: Believer

Here’s the TL/DR version for parents looking for a guide on whether they should take their kids to watch The Exorcist: Believer. The movie has earned an ‘R’ rating in the United States, indicating that viewers under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

This rating signals that the film is not suitable for children. Early audience reactions and the film's sneak peeks suggest that The Exorcist: Believer has the potential to unsettle even mature viewers. However, it's worth noting that while some children may handle intense horror well, others might find it deeply disturbing and potentially traumatic.

The Parents’ Guide to The Exorcist: Believer, 2023 vs. 1973

Evaluating whether to take children to this horror movie hinges on the evolving fear factor. Fear, being subjective, varies across individuals and generations. The 1973 Exorcist film is renowned for causing audiences to flee theaters in sheer terror during its premiere.

The changed world of horror movies, though, means that the sequel could not elicit the same strong emotions. Today's viewers, accustomed to cutting-edge visual effects and sophisticated horror scenarios, might not be as terrified by what frightened audiences in 1973.

The Exorcist: Believer's Plot

The film revolves around the spine-tingling theme of demonic possession, a concept that has fascinated and terrified audiences for decades. The film follows two young girls who succumb to the same malevolent force that plagued Regan MacNeil in the original Exorcist, directed by William Friedkin.

The parents of the daughters turn to Chris MacNeil, who is renowned for her battles with demons, in their desperation for deliverance. The Exorcist: Believer stays firmly rooted in the creepy and horrific world of demonic possession because of this thematic continuity.

For fans, a reassuring aspect of this film is the return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. Her presence links the sequel to the 1973 classic, offering continuity and nostalgia. Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil signals the sequel's commitment to honoring its predecessor while embarking on a new horrifying journey.

Alongside Burstyn, a talented ensemble cast, includes Linda Blair, Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, and Olivia Marcum. The film and cast promises an engaging cinematic experience suitable for both parents and older children.

Conclusion: Should parents take their kids?

The decision of whether parents take their children to see the film depends on several factors. These include the child's age, maturity level, and familiarity with horror films. The horror genre's significant evolution means what terrified previous generations may not have the same impact today.

The movie could be a compelling cinematic experience for older teens who have a keen interest in horror and a history of handling scary movies effectively. In the end, parents should put their child's comfort and emotional health over maintaining the spooky appeal of this legendary horror franchise.

The Exorcist: Believer was released on October 6, 2023, and is currently playing in theaters.