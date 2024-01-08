Is Fool Me Once based on a true story? Details explored

January 1, 2024, saw the release of Fool Me Once, a brand-new Netflix original series based on Harlan Coben's book of the same name from 2016. The eight-part series, created by Danny Brocklehurst and directed by David Moore and Nimer Rashed, reunites Coben, Netflix, and Richard Armitage.

The series centers on two tragic family murders and is an engrossing thriller. When widowed mother Maya Stern sets a nanny cam for protection, she accidentally records her alleged dead husband Joe coming into the house and seeing their infant. In the meantime, Maya's niece Abby and nephew Daniel are investigating the murder of their mother and trying to come to terms with it. The show investigates if there is a connection between these two killings.

Fool Me Once has a very gripping storyline, however, it is not based on a true story. As mentioned earlier, the series is based on Harlan Coben's fictional novel of the same name.

What is the Plot of Fool Me Once, based on Harlan Coben's book?

Those who have read Coben's books are aware of his skill at creating double twists in the narrative, which up the suspense at every turn. Fool Me Once is expected to be no exception. As this sinister mystery plays out on Netflix, fans can expect an exhilarating ride filled with shocking surprises and tension.

The official synopsis of the book by Harlan Coben reads:

“Former special ops pilot Maya, home from the war, sees an unthinkable image captured by her nanny cam while she is at work: her two-year-old daughter playing with Maya’s husband, Joe – who had been brutally murdered two weeks earlier. The provocative question at the heart of the mystery: Can you believe everything you see with your own eyes, even when you desperately want to? To find the answer, Maya must finally come to terms with deep secrets and deceit in her own past before she can face the unbelievable truth about her husband – and herself.”

The plot of the film deviates from the book as it changes the setting from the USA to the UK. However, the focal storyline remains the same as mentioned in the book (with a few changes to adapt it to a series).

The murder case centers on Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) as she tries to get used to being an infant's mother and a widow. She puts in "nanny cams" around the house to watch the baby for her safety. One video clip shows her deceased husband inside the house, which gives her a shock.

She sets out on the quest to discover the truth even as her mother-in-law requests that she visit a therapist. Her niece and nephew are attempting to look into their mother's murder in the meantime, raising the possibility that there is a link between the two tragedies.

Michelle Keegan shed light on the series' departure from the novel in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes. Keegan said:

“The book’s set in New York so it’s totally different now because they’re in Manchester. It sort of grounded it for me.”

The script for Fool Me Once was likewise written by Coben and the core of Coben's storyline is maintained by the interwoven web of Joe's violent past, Claire's murder, and Maya's military background.

Fool Me Once premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2024, and is currently available for streaming.