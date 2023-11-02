Is FusionzGamer in the FNAF movie? Cameo explored

Five Nights at Freddy's (Fnaf) caused a sensation online after its release in the theatres on October 27, 2023. This science fiction horror film, adapted from the popular video game of the same name, swiftly captivated the online community's interest. Another factor that has sparked significant conversation is the numerous content creators and YouTubers who made cameo appearances in the film.

In fact, the appearances of some content creators were already confirmed in the main trailer released a couple of weeks before the movie's re-release in cinemas.

FusionzGamer, CoryxKenshin and others featured in the Fnaf movie

As indicated, Brendan "FusionZGamer" (with 4.03 million subscribers) did make an Easter egg cameo in one of the scenes of the Fnaf movie. The inclusion of gaming influencers was a fitting tribute to the community of gamers who played a crucial role in making the Fnaf games immensely popular through their efforts.

FusionZGamer can be spotted on a board showcasing the "Employee of the Month" on one of the walls at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, the central location where the majority of the movie and game's events unfold.

FusionZGamer is not the sole content creator featured on the same wall. Ryan "Baz" (107K subscribers), Ryan "8-BitRyan" (3.8 million subscribers), Lewis "Dawko" (2.1 million subscribers), and Rhys "Razzbowski" (1.98 million subscribers) all have their faces depicted in the movie.

What roles did CoryxKenshin and MatPat play?

Two other content creators, Cory "CoryxKenshin" (17.3 million subscribers) and Matthew "MatPat" (18.1 million subscribers), also had brief cameos, portraying minor roles in the film.

Cory makes an appearance in the movie as a taxi driver, providing comedic relief to the film. His role was confirmed through the trailer, where he was shown letting out a sigh of frustration while dealing with peculiar passengers. Moments like these highlight the humorous nature of his character.

MatPat, the host of The Game Theorists and The Film Theorists, also has a brief but comedic role in the film. He portrays a waiter who appears to be an overly enthusiastic and attentive server, adding to the comedic elements of the movie.

Why isn't Markiplier in Fnaf?

One of the most prominent creators who was expected to have a significant presence in the movie was Mark "Markiplier." He was initially teased as one of the content creators who would be making a cameo appearance in the film.

This information was later confirmed by MatPat, who shared a snippet of the set, revealing the names and photos of all cast members, which prominently featured Markiplier among them.

Markiplier explained his absence from the Fnaf movie by revealing that it was primarily due to his busy schedule, as he was involved in working on his film project, Iron Lung. He said:

"It (his cameo) was supposed to happen. There was a time that was supposed to occur and, unfortunately, and I saw this a coming a while away. But unfortunately... the Five Nights At Freddy's movie and my movie, Iron Lung, were being filmed at the exact same time... it just so happened to be a conflict of schedule."

(Timestamp: 00:06:55)

Incidentally, Iron Lung is also an adaptation of a video game. It takes inspiration from David Szymanski's Iron Lung. The film is set to feature both Markiplier himself and his friend and fellow streamer, Seán McLoughlin, widely known as "Jacksepticeye."