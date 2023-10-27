Fnaf YouTuber cameos: List of all cameos in the movie

Five Nights at Freddy's (Fnaf) is scheduled for a worldwide premiere on Friday, October 27. Based on the renowned horror video game of the same name (created by American video game developer Scott Cawthon), the film has already captured the internet's attention.

The game is a cult classic, enjoyed and streamed by countless content creators. The movie has also received favorable reviews. However, a noteworthy aspect that has garnered extra attention is the abundance of easter eggs and appearances by content creators throughout the film.

Which YouTubers are in the Fnaf movie? Exploring the creators making cameos

The Five Nights at Freddy's (Fnaf) franchise owes much of its success to the YouTube community, as it remains one of the most frequently played and streamed games. Even the earlier installments remain popular among a broad range of streamers.

Naturally, it would be a significant omission if the movie did not pay tribute to the creators who have played a pivotal role in establishing the franchise as a cult classic. Here is a list of all the confirmed YouTubers that are on the Five Nights at Freddy's movie:

Cory "CoryxKenshin" (17.3 million Subscribers)

Matthew (MatPat)

Ryan "Baz" (105K Subscribers)

Ryan "8-BitRyan" (3.8 million Subscribers)

Lewis "Dawko" (2.08 million Subscribers)

Brendan "FusionZGamer" (4.02 million Subscribers)

Rhys "Razzbowski" (1.98 million Subscribers)

Among these YouTubers, Cory has the most prominent cameo, as he has a brief role in the movie. His participation was confirmed in the trailer, where the gamer appears to portray the character of a taxi driver.

He appears at the end of the trailer, where he lets out a frustrated sigh and comments that he always seems to get the "weird" passengers. Matthew "MatPat," the host of The Game Theorists and The Film Theorists, also appears in the film, playing a short role as a waiter.

Apart from Cory and Matthew, five other YouTubers have cameo appearances in the form of easter eggs. Specifically, Baz, 8-BitRyan, Dawko, Razzbowski, and FusionZGamer have their faces featured in the film on a wall within the set, resembling an "Employee of the Month" board.

Some of these content creators have documented their experiences while visiting the sets of the Fnaf movie and attending the red-carpet premiere. Here are a couple of video links to their vlogs:

Why is Markiplier not in the Fnaf movie?

For those wondering, YouTube veteran Mark "Markiplier" was speculated to be one of the major creators who might have had a cameo in the movie. Nevertheless, much to the disappointment of his fans, he did not appear in the film.

He received an invitation to participate in the movie, but he had to decline the offer due to scheduling conflicts. Interestingly, the YouTube star is currently focused on his directorial debut, a film titled Iron Lung. Here's what he said regarding his absence from the movie:

"Unfortunately, it was one of those things where I needed every second that I had, to make my movie, what it needed to be and unfortunately, even though the timing was maybe going to line up, it was one of those things where I had to make a call."

(Timestamp: 00:09:10)

The film Iron Lung is also adapted from the sci-fi game with the same title. At the moment, the exact release date has not been confirmed.

Five Nights at Freddy's (Fnaf) has already received positive reviews and boasts a runtime of one hour and 50 minutes.