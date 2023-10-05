Is General Hospital on this week? Status explored

Channel 7 announced some disruption in the scheduling of new episodes of General Hospital. The soap opera did not air its previously scheduled episodes this week due to the preemptive coverage of the Major League Baseball Wild Card series between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays.

The network announced that October 3, October 4, and October 5 were to be kept aside for the broadcast of the game on Channel 7 starting at 3 pm ET. This left fans bewildered and curious about the new scheduling of the show owing to the sudden disruption. However, they need not worry as General Hospital will resume airing episodes in its usual schedule soon.

What is the status of General Hospital this week?

Expand Tweet

There is no reason for fans to be worried about what will happen to the scheduled episodes of the soap opera that were supposed to air this week. The episodes that were initially planned for this week were re-runs. This means that fans wouldn't miss anything regarding any new developments in the storyline.

The temporary interruption in the soap opera's schedule due to the network's commitment to airing special events will not cause any disruption in the storyline for fans of the show. The show is returning on Friday again with a new episode.

More about General Hospital

Expand Tweet

One of the longest-running daytime dramas in American TV history, GH recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. The show made its debut originally on April 1, 1963. The fact that it is still on air despite challenges, is itself a testament to the enduring appeal of the show that has kept viewers hooked for decades.

Created by Frank and Doris Hursley, the series unfolds in a fictional city named Port Charles, in New York. The show's original cast included John Beradino and Emily McLaughlin, who were part of the series until they passed away in 1996 and 1991 respectively. Rachel Ames, who joined the cast in 1964, has held the record as the longest-serving actress on an ABC soap opera, by appearing on General Hospital from 1964 to 2007.

The series regularly airs new episodes on ABC, every week from Monday to Friday. For those without any cable connection, it streams new episodes on Hulu.

What is currently happening in the series?

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of General Hospital, fans see Sonny finally being aware of what Gladys has been up to regarding Sasha. He is determined to make Gladys pay for her crimes.

The latter then tries to leave town but Sam does not let her. Sonny tries to talk to Sasha but he keeps it a secret that Nina told him about about what Gladys did. Eventually, he reveals the secret and Sonny is ready to make Gladys pay. What happens to Gladys and what Sonny has planned for her is yet to be revealed on the show.

In other news, Spencer and Trina spend some quality time together. They take their relationship to the next step. However, the question remains how will Esme react to this?

Meanwhile, Tracy sees Chase at the hospital and accidentally asks about his father Gregory. Chase is unaware of the truth and is surprised by what she said. Will Tracy's mistake expose Gregory and his diagnosis? More importantly, what will he tell his son?

General Hospital is returning with new episodes on Friday, October 6, 2023.