Is Head and Shoulders good for Acne? Viral TikTok trend explored 

A viral TikTok video by comedian Elyse Myers claims that acne can be treated with Head and Shoulders – the dandruff shampoo. After Myers’ viral hack, many have tested the same for themselves and shared their reactions. While dermatologists didn’t exactly contradict the claim, they did clarify a few points.

In the viral video, she asked her followers to reconsider spending a lot of money on skincare products and try washing their faces with Head and Shoulders shampoo. She urged individuals with acne problems to give it a try and see the results.

Myers said:

“I have been using the walmart version of Head & Shoulders on my face since I was like in middle school because I had a dermatologist tell me the zinc in dandruff shampoo is incredible for your face. Never had a problem with my skin, always had clear skin, and it wasn’t until I stopped that I started getting all of these breakouts on my chin.”

She mentioned that she started using expensive skin care products people were sending her for free. However, those did not work for her skin. Rather, she started having more breakouts on her face. Myers told her followers that she never had worse skin in her entire life than when she started using fancy face cleansers.

She then threw all these products away and resumed using her dandruff shampoo. She concluded the video by saying:

“Skin is already clear...er...clearer. It’s gonna take some time. Just try it.”

Netizens' response to using Head and Shoulders for acne

After watching Myers’ video, many of her followers tried Head and Shoulders to wash their faces and posted the results on TikTok.

Chelsea Gerbeshi, who took Myers’ advice, posted a video online sharing her experience. She noted that she never had clear skin till now and has always suffered from “volcanic breakouts.” Chelsea mentioned trying all sorts of remedies, but nothing ever worked out for her skin until she started using Head and Shoulders. She said:

“After three days of using shampoo on my face, it’s gone. All of it.”

Roz 🇩🇴 @RozNYC So I tried that head and shoulders for acne trend, and my back is super smooth after the first day. Mind you I’ve tried a lot of other (pricey) things for bacne. This is the first product that works and after one day at that. So I tried that head and shoulders for acne trend, and my back is super smooth after the first day. Mind you I’ve tried a lot of other (pricey) things for bacne. This is the first product that works and after one day at that.

Another TikTok user, Alexi McKinley, said that after trying to cure her acne for months, she finally tried the viral hack and used Head and Shoulders. Alexi filmed a video and posted it on the platform, where she said:

“I heard this only works if it’s bacterial or fungal, but maybe I have a little mix of both? Who knows?”

However, a few days later, she posted a follow-up video where she was holding a Head and Shoulders bottle and PanOxyl. She asked others to stop using the dandruff shampoo.

Alexi claimed that Head and Shoulders only clogged her pores. It aggravated her skin problems, causing more acne to break out.

chronicallyglutenfree @oliverdayle927 Saw a TikTok about using head and shoulders as a facial cleanser bc of the zinc and my mom was like “no yeah I did this for u and your sister when y’all had baby acne” so let’s see how this goes lol Saw a TikTok about using head and shoulders as a facial cleanser bc of the zinc and my mom was like “no yeah I did this for u and your sister when y’all had baby acne” so let’s see how this goes lol https://t.co/PSISrGJGDq

“There are better topical treatments for acne than topical zinc”: Dermatologists give advice on anti-dandruff shampoo combating acne

What Myers shared in her video about the zinc in anti-dandruff shampoos being good for the skin, is true. Skin expert Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose said that sometimes dermatologists do recommend using over-the-counter anti-dandruff shampoos to combat acne. She told The Post:

“The original Head & Shoulders shampoo contains zinc sulfate which has anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have suggested that zinc may help to reduce acne. The role of an oral zinc supplementation has a stronger association than topical zinc as it is unclear how well topical zinc penetrates to affect an improvement in the skin.”

So, while the Head and Shoulders hack may work for some people, Dr. Murphy advised:

“There are better topical treatments for acne than topical zinc.”

She cautioned that anti-dandruff shampoos are made with ingredients for one’s scalp. If used as a face wash, it can cause irritation for some. She said it’s better to treat fungal acne with topical anti-fungal cream rather than topical zinc. This way, it’s less likely to set off an irritant reaction.

Another dermatologist, Dr. Aamna Adel shared a video on TikTok explaining how the anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties in anti-dandruff shampoo can treat fungal acne. It’s a skin condition that causes infection in the hair follicles of one’s skin. The infected parts of the skin take the form of red bumps that look like pus pimples. So, people often confuse it with acne.

Adel mentions:

“If you have any of these conditions then it’s worth using the Head & Shoulders. But otherwise, I wouldn’t recommend it as first-line option for clear skin.”

Myers’ video went viral online as soon as she uploaded it and has now amassed around 12.9 million views. About 15,500 comments have also been posted under it.

