Is Jason Ritter John Ritter's son? All about his parents as Melanie Lynskey's husband details alcoholism battle

American actor Jason Ritter opened up about his battle with alcoholism after he first started dating his now-wife, Melanie Lynskey.

While appearing on March 29's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 43-year-old star was asked how he knew Lynskey was the one. He stated that even though he knew the Yellowjackets actress was "incredible" pretty "early on" in their relationship, it took him a while to realize she was the one for him.

"It’s not as cute of a story as you would like to think. It was messy and interesting and weird. But mixed in [with] the mix was I was dealing with some alcoholism issues.”

Jason Ritter, one of the three children of the late actor John Ritter, held back his tears and continued that he felt like he did not deserve Lynskey because he "felt a little bit too crazy."

“It was only after maybe a year into not drinking where I started to go, ‘Oh, maybe I can promise some things to someone else. Maybe I can be this person.' I knew that she was incredible. It was working on myself enough to feel like maybe I could be the one for her too.”

All you need to know about Jason Ritter's parents

Born on February 17, 1980, Jason Ritter is the son of late actor John Ritter and actress Nancy Morgan.

John was born on September 17, 1948, in Burbank, California. He is best known for his performance as Jack Tripper on the ABC comedy Three's Company, for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award in 1984. Ritter appeared briefly in the spin-off Three's a Crowd, which was shown for one season and produced 22 episodes before being canceled in 1985.

Over his career, John has appeared in over 100 television series and movies and performed on Broadway, including roles like Ben Hanscom in It, the Problem Child series, Sling Blade and Bad Santa.

On the personal front, he tied the knot with actress Nancy Morgan in 1977. Nancy is best known for starring in Lucky Luke (1991), Grand Theft Auto (1977), and Always Worthy (2015). Together, they shared three children, Jason, Carly, and Tyler.

Carly Ritter was born on March 1, 1982, and unlike her parents, she is not an actress. She is a singer and has pursued a career in country music. Carly released her self-titled debut album in 2013 via Vanguard Records.

She has not released any albums since and continues to write songs and sing music. In 2021, she released her song They Don't Work Here Anymore (Ballad of a Bygone Climate).

Tyler Ritter was born on January 31, 1985, and is an actor like his parents. Some of his acting credits include The McCarthys, Young & Hungry, Arrow, and NCIS. Meanwhile, Jason Ritter will next star in Captain Fall and Gen V, as per his IMDb profile.

John Ritter and Nancy Morgan got divorced in September 1996.

