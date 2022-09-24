Is Joelle Rich married? All about her husband as lawyer is reportedly separated amid Johnny Depp romance 

Following Johnny Depp’s controversial defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the former is reportedly dating attorney Joelle Rich. US Weekly confirmed that the actor is dating the lawyer who has previously represented him, and “their chemistry is off the charts.”

Rich supported Depp in the Virginia courthouse (Image via Getty Images)

Joelle Rich was not part of the actor’s recent legal team. However, the 37-year-old represented him during his UK libel case, where the actor sued The Sun for calling him a “wife beater.” Although the lawyer did not represent Depp in the Virginia courtroom, she attended the trial to show support. A source told US Weekly:

“There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal.”

Joelle Rich married Jonathan Rich in 2011 in a lavish Tuscany ceremony. However, the couple is currently separated and in the midst of a divorce. The pair share two children.

Everything to know about Joelle Rich’s husband, Jonathan Rich

Joelle Rich met her husband, Jonathan, at the University of Birmingham eight years before their marriage. The latter graduated with a first-class degree in economics and built a career in finance. He started his career by working in assurance at PwC as he studied for an Associate Chartered Accountant certificate, which he obtained in 2009.

He worked at the same company for four years, where he transferred to the finance department. Jonathan then went on to become the director of Bluebox Corporate Finance Group.

Jonathan and Joelle invited 290 guests to their lavish wedding, which took place in a Tuscan villa where A Room With A View was filmed. The couple reportedly used gold tableware and furniture.

Speaking about her wedding, Joelle told a bridal magazine that covered the wedding, “focus on you and your groom - the reason you’re there in the first place.”

Further details about the reason behind the duo’s divorce remain unknown. However, as the now-former couple continues to undergo their divorce, the acclaimed lawyer is in a “serious” relationship with the Oscar-nominated actor Johnny Depp.

Luisa Carvalho @LuisaMora1967 Good Afternoon Warriors, Fighters, and Supporters of Johnny Depp. Many say they only believe in Johnny's relationship with Joelle Rich if he or someone on his team comes to confirm. Now I ask. Is he obligated to talk about his personal life?........ continue Good Afternoon Warriors, Fighters, and Supporters of Johnny Depp. Many say they only believe in Johnny's relationship with Joelle Rich if he or someone on his team comes to confirm. Now I ask. Is he obligated to talk about his personal life?........ continue https://t.co/YETGsuEuVH

Who is Joelle Rich?

Joelle Rich graduated from the University of Birmingham between 2003 and 2006 and went on to attend BPP Law School in London between 2006 and 2007. She is now a partner at the international law firm Schillings. According to her official LinkedIn profile, she:

“helps individuals and families in the public eye protect their privacy and reputations”

She reportedly has an “expertise in libel, privacy and copyright disputes.”

Rich represented Depp in his case against The Sun (Image via Getty Images)

Besides representing Depp in 2020 in the UK, she also represented Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, against the Daily Mail. Joelle Rich defended her client in a privacy case in relation to the infamous handwritten letter that Markle had sent to her father.

She described the year of 2020 as a “career high” as she was:

“working simultaneously on this case, hailed as the biggest privacy case in decades, and the Johnny Depp trial, which was a libel trial.

Sources claimed that Rich and Depp “are the real deal.” It was also reported that Joelle and Depp were hooking up “discreetly” in hotels during the earlier stages of their relationship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far