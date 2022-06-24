"She can do it all": Fans gush over Camille Vasquez as Johnny Depp's lawyer saves man's life mid-flight

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez is being lauded on the internet once again for helping save the life of an elderly man at nearly 40,000 feet in the air.

According to TMZ, the attorney was taking an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York earlier this week when she rushed to aid a man in his 70s, who collapsed and hit his head during the journey.

The incident took place mid-flight while the man was walking past Vasquez and her bodyguard. When flight attendants asked for help, the lawyer immediately left her seat to assist the ailing man.

Fellow passengers told the publication that Vasquez even called her brother-in-law, a physician, to consult him about the situation. The latter guided the lawyer on the necessary steps to check if the man had suffered a cardiac arrest or if he had a brain bleed during the process.

Vasquez’s bodyguard continued to monitor the man’s heart rate with his Apple watch before surgeons arrived and took over. One of the flight attendants reportedly called Vasquez a “wonder woman,” and gifted her two bottles of merlot and champagne as a display of gratitude.

The flight later turned back to LAX Airport to allow EMTs to escort the man off the plane. He reportedly gained consciousness by the time the plane landed.

Twitter reacts to Camille Vasquez saving a man on flight

Camille Vasquez has become an internet sensation ever since Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Court in April. As the trial came to an end with Depp’s victory, the lawyer gained even more popularity online.

Fans have even launched an official merch line dedicated to the attorney, featuring products with quotes like “Camille is my lawyer” and “Camille Vasquez for president.”

More recently, the attorney won hearts across the internet after helping an unwell man mid-flight. Several people also took to Twitter to react to the incident and praised Vasquez for her immediate response:

Clifford Stewart @Protenpinner @lorence_matt @TMZ Seriously, she's the epitome of what anyone should strive to be - just an all round good person that helps people regardless of who they are. Helps that she's one of the best in her profession too. @lorence_matt @TMZ Seriously, she's the epitome of what anyone should strive to be - just an all round good person that helps people regardless of who they are. Helps that she's one of the best in her profession too.

The latest update on Vasquez comes after the lawyer appeared in her first one-on-one televised interview with Access Hollywood, where she discussed her personal life as well as her fame and success after the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial.

Camille Vasquez on her emotional moment during Johnny Depp trial

Camille Vasquez opened up about her emotional moment during the Depp v Heard trial at a recent interview (Image via Getty Images)

During her recent interview with Access Hollywood, Camille Vasquez recalled a moment that made her emotional during Johnny Depp’s defamation trial.

She revealed that a mother drove her daughter out of school and brought her to Fairfax County Court just because she wanted her to meet Vasquez in-person:

“I had a mother drive, take her daughter out of school and drive her to watch the trial. During one of the breaks, she, she stopped me, and she made me cry because she said, ‘I took my daughter out of school, it was important enough because I wanted her to meet you.’”

In the same interview, Vasquez also opened up about her childhood, revealing that her boyfriend had met Johnny Depp and was never affected by the dating rumors. She also shared that she would like Eva Longoria or Salma Hayek to play her character in any movie made about the publicized trial.

