Is Judge Mathis a real judge? Net worth explored as iconic show's cancellation leaves fans disappointed 

Reality courtroom show Judge Mathis is reportedly set to end its run after completing its final season. According to Variety, the decision came in part due to “the declining nature of the daytime syndication landscape.”

The program started airing in 1998 and has been on air for 24 seasons. It follows real-life Judge Greg Mathis as he adjudicates small-claims cases and gives out sentences from his TV courtroom.

The judge often includes generous humor in his court sessions while listening to disputes from people in his court. A regular segment of the show also features Judge Greg answering audience questions and providing them advice about legal situations.

The courtroom show won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding legal/courtroom program in 2018. It is reportedly the second longest-running court show with a single production life after Judge Judy.

Judge Greg, a former Michigan 36th District Court judge in real life, is also the longest-running African-American male host on television. During the show’s course, the judge reportedly presided over an approximate of 13,000 cases.

The show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with AND Syndicated Productions and Telepictures Productions. It is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Exploring Judge Greg Mathis’ net worth in 2023

Judge Greg Mathis is a retired American Superior Court Judge and reality TV host. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an approximate net worth of $20 million. The site also alleges that he earns $5 million every year.

The majority of Judge Greg’s fortune came from his time as a Superior Court Judge in Michigan's 36th District Court and his role as the host of the arbitration-based reality show Judge Mathis.

The judge was an inspiration for several people as his story from being in jail to becoming a judge provided hope to millions. Greg was born on April 5, 1960, in Detroit, Michigan, and ended up behind bars as a young man for his association with the Errol Flynns gang.

However, he decided to change his life following his arrest and went on to become the youngest elected judge in Michigan’s history. The judge initially attended Herman Gardens Elementary School, Peterson Seventh Day Adventist School, and Wayne Memorial High School, and later earned his GED through Operation PUSH while on juvenile probation in 1977.

He received his B.S. degree in public administration from Eastern Michigan University in 1982 and his J.D. degree from the University of Detroit Law School in 1987. Greg also led the Free South Africa and voter registration campaigns at Eastern Michigan University.

Judge Greg began his professional career after joining the staff of Detroit City Councilman Clyde Cleveland in 1983. He also volunteered for Operation Push and worked on Reverend Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign in 1984.

In 1986, he formed the Young Adults Asserting Themselves (YAAT) and four preschools in Detroit along with his wife Linda and a few friends. Two years later, Greg was selected to head Reverend Jackson’s 1988 presidential campaign in Michigan.

He also started working as the manager of Detroit’s Neighborhood City Halls for the late Mayor Coleman A. Young before being elected to Michigan’s 36 District Court in 1995. Warner Brothers Television later launched Judge Mathis show in 1998.

In addition to his legal and television career, Judge Greg Mathis is also a national board member of the NAACP and the Morehouse School of Medicine. He also serves as the chairman of the Rainbow/PUSH-Excel board and is a member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference board.

Over the years, Greg has also earned from his TV appearances on shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Today Show, Larry King Live and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, among others.

The lawmaker has also been recognized for his philanthropic efforts and is the recipient of numerous awards and keys to the city from government officials. '

He has received Honorary Doctorates from both Florida A&M University and Eastern Michigan University and has been honored by the City of Detroit by naming the Mathis Avenue streets after him.

Netizens reacts to Judge Mathis cancellation

Judge Mathis is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on television with a major fan-following and significant viewership. However, the recent news about the show’s cancelation at the end of its current season left several people disappointed.

Many fans and social media users also took to Twitter to react to the sudden decision:

In addition to Judge Mathis, producers have also decided to cancel fellow daytime courtroom show The People’s Court.

As reactions surrounding the show’s closure continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Judge Greg will address the decision and issue a statement about the cancelation in the days to come.

