Is Len Goodman married? DWTS judge's personal life explored as he retires after 17 years

English professional dancer Len Goodman is bidding goodbye to Dancing with the Stars after serving as its judge for 31 seasons.

The 78-year-old star, who is married to Sue Goodman, announced his retirement plans on the November 14 episode of the reality show with which he has been associated since season one premiered in 2005.

“Whilst we all are getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness and this will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars.”

While speaking with People Magazine, Len Goodman revealed that he plans to spend more time with his family and grandkids back in the United Kingdom.

"Retirement looks like more time to be with family and friends and enjoy the grandchildren whilst they are still young and don't answer me back! Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging."

However, he added that he would be missing "California Sunshine," working with his fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, as well as contestants on the show.

Len Goodman has been married twice

Len Goodman was involved in two serious relationships before he settled down with his second and current wife, Sue Barrett.

As per the Daily Mail, Goodman revealed in his autobiography, Better Late Than Never, that he had previously tied the knot with his ballroom dance partner Cherry Kingston at the age of 28. Although he retired from professional dancing in 1972, the duo were married for five years until they realized they weren't meant to be together.

Ultimately, Cherry Kingston ended their marriage after she met a French millionaire and fell in love with him.

"[I] was hurt; hurt that she had done it, hurt by the way I found out..."

After his first marriage, Len Goodman was involved in a relationship with a "very attractive girl" named Leslie. The Daily Mail reports that she was the first woman he had ever fallen in love with.

Goodman was 36 when Leslie told him that she was pregnant with their son, James William Goodman, whom they welcomed in 1981. However, their relationship was also short-lived and they soon broke up.

As per The Telegraph, Len Goodman was in a relationship for 10 years with Sue Barrett before he secretly married her in December 2012. But according to The Daily Mail, Goodman popped the question to Sue way before their wedding.

"I've been going out with my lovely Sue for ages and I decided it was time to pop the question. She's gorgeous and makes me very happy — though she likes to stay out of the limelight."

The duo kept their celebrations low-key by inviting some close friends for "a quiet Sunday lunch" and surprising them with the ceremony.

"I wanted it to be a low-key affair, so we didn't tell anyone except my 96-year-old mum as I didn't want her having a heart attack with the surprise."

As per Your Tango, Sue Barrett happens to be a dance instructor just like her husband, with whom she shares an age difference of two decades.

