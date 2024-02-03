Is Lojain Omran leaving Dubai Bling? Status of the cast member, explored

Lojain Omran was at the center of Dubai Bling in both its seasons with important plots spinning around her being. Seen as a peacemaker between the two divided groups in season one, Lojain got credits for reuniting Loujain Adada with her long-lost mother in season two.

The second season of Dubai Bling which was released in December 2023, attracted a larger audience than its first season because of a grander plot and a more pompous production. It took no time for the season to become an internet sensation and a topic of social media discussion.

Now, when fans are anticipating and talking about season three, Lojain Omran, an integral cast member, hinted at her exit from the show, on X, where talks of her departure were already through.

Lojain Omran's tweet confirms her exit from Dubai Bling

Lojain Omran, Kris, and Brianna Fade's absence from the season 3 teaser became the reason for speculations of their exit from season 3 of the show. Fans took to X to express their disappointment over their favorite cast member leaving the show.

A user tweeted about Lojain's exit. (Image via X/ @xlopt)

Lojain's reply to the tweet. (Image via X/ @lojain_omar)

While tweets that discussed Lojain's departure were gaining much traction on the social media platform, Lojain replied to one of them, confirming fan doubts about her return for season 3.

The tweet said, “To be honest, bravo to her if the news is true", and Lojain replied, "Surely the news is true." spilling out the secret everyone had been waiting for.

While Lojain Omran's exit from the show is confirmed, the same can't be said about the Fades, because there hasn't been any confirmation on their part, apart from their obvious absence from the season 3 teaser.

Fans don't have to worry about losing the plot with the show's central members leaving, because their departure is compensated by new faces that are introduced in the same trailer.

Jwana Karim is the first confirmed person to enter Dubai Bling season 3, who is an Iraqi actress and singer, widely known for hit tracks such as Kol Al Hala. Another addition to the Bling family is Mahira Abdel Aziz, who has a background in architecture, TV anchoring, and acting.

Who is Lojain Omran from Dubai Bling?

Lojain became well-known for her calm demeanor and her supportive attitude on the show. But what has she done to establish her wealth, that made her eligible for the show? She was a banker before she decided to pivot to her glamourous job as a Saudi Arabian TV anchor.

The mom of two was born in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, in 1977, which makes her 46 years old. After studying banking, she worked in the financial sector for quite a few years. According to Prestigeonline.com, Lojain moved to Bahrain in 2001, to work with big names like Visa and Citibank.

After serving as an operations manager at Saudi Hollandi Bank, Lojain left the banking sector and moved to the entertainment industry. Her debut show, The Situation With Lojain, aired on Bahrain TV, which was her first taste of fame.

After starring in various other Bahrain-based shows such as Around The Gulf, The World Of Eve, and Ya Hala, Lojain Omran appeared on Saudi television, which paved her way to Dubai Bling.

Not much is known of her personal life, but her daughter's wedding was covered by several Arab magazines, as it was a lavish affair attended by Arabic celebrities and businessmen.

While the official release date for Dubai Bling season 3 is unknown is it expected to be released towards the end of the year in 2024, like its previous two seasons.