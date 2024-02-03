Dubai Bling season 3 potential release date, plot, and more on Netflix

Dubai Bling has attained immense success since its season 2 premiere on December 13, 2023. The show is a Bling Empire spin-off series that explores the lives of ten social elites living in Dubai.

The previous season gave insights into the luxurious lifestyle of cast members Lojain Omran, Fahad and Safa Siddiqui, Mona Kattan, Zeina Khoury, Kris Fade, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain Adada, Farhana Bodi, Marwan Al Awadhi and Danya Mohammed.

What's Next on Netflix released a 2024 Arabic lineup on January 30, 2024, promising new TV show releases from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, and Jordan. Dubai Bling season 3 was one of them, and the description for the upcoming season read as follows:

“A global hit 8-episode Arabic reality series returns to screens for its third season this year. Season 3 delves deeper into the lives of our favorite friends along with new additions to the Dubai Bling family, exploring new relationships, evolving ambitions, and the ever-present drama."

On February 1, 2024, Netflix MENA posted a teaser of Dubai Bling season 3 on their official Instagram account, confirming the release of a new season. In an Instagram reel, the majority of the cast mates from season 1 can be seen glammed up and walking on a red carpet, hinting at their presence on Dubai Bling season 3.

Potential release date and plot of Dubai Bling season 3

The short 52-second teaser introduces viewers to familiar faces such as Mona Kattan and her husband Hassan Elamin, followed by fan-favorite Ebraheem Al Samadi and then Loujain ‘LJ’ Adada. Viewers might get more information about LJ and Hasnain Lehri's relationship status in season 3.

Safa Siddiqui and her husband Fahad, DJ Bliss, Danya Mohammed, Farhana Bodi, Zeina Khoury, and her husband were also seen in the trailer. All mentioned cast members and their official accounts were tagged within the Instagram reel as well, further confirming their return.

Lojain Omran however won't be returning for the next season. On January 2, 2024, she confirmed this news on her official X account replying to a fan comment that said, “It [the show] doesn’t suit her honestly, good for her if it’s true." In response, Lojain confirmed “, Of course it is.”

Kris and Brianna Fade weren't seen in the teaser, due to which speculation among fans arose that they might not return for season 3.

A release date for the upcoming season has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, but viewers believe, that following the patterns of seasons 1 and 2, season 3 might air in late 2024.

Potentially, the season 3 plot will further explore Ebraheem Al Samaadi's marriage. It will focus on newly formed relationships, amends, conflicts, and feuds between the wealthy residents of Dubai. Moreover, fans are also expecting a possible appearance of Huda Beauty founder and Mona Kattan's sister, Huda Kattan.

What happened in Dubai Bling season 2?

Dubai Bling season 2 hooked the audience with its plot twists, romance, and drama. The binge-worthy series' central plot mostly focused on Ebraheem's wedding and LJ's proposal.

In the same season, celebrity entrepreneur Mona Kattan was introduced as one of the new faces of the Netflix reality show. Ebraheem Al Samadi married Hamdah, and Safa Siddiqui went to Mumbai, India.

Following the relationship progress of Hasnain Lehri and LJ, the previous season ended on a cliffhanger. LJ's love interest, Pakistani actor Hasnain Lehri proposed to her, leaving fans wondering whether LJ said yes or no. Viewers want to see more of them and where their relationship will head towards.

Previous Dubai Bling seasons 1 and 2, are available on Netflix.