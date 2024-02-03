Dubai Bling season 3 trailer breakdown- 3 major takeaways

Dubai Bling, a spin-off series from the Bling Empire universe, gives insights into the personal and professional lives of socialites residing in Dubai. Viewers see every aspect of their luxurious lives and how they navigate through conflicts, arguments, and feuds with each other. The synopsis of the hit reality TV show reads as follows:

"The glamorous lives of a group in Dubai. Millionaires are followed in their daily lives against the backdrop of luxury cars, fashion shows, and exotic seaside resorts. Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines, and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm."

Dubai Bling has caught everyone's attention since its premiere on October 27, 2022. Soon after the release of season 1, season 2 aired on December 13, 2023, which gathered more positive reviews than before.

On January 30, 2024, Netflix renewed Dubai Bling season 3 and released an Arabic lineup on What's Next on Netflix. The show description is as follows:

“A global hit 8-episode Arabic reality series returns to screens for its third season this year. Season 3 delves deeper into the lives of our favorite friends along with new additions to the Dubai Bling family, exploring new relationships, evolving ambitions, and the ever-present drama."

3 major takeaways from Dubai Bling season 3 trailer

Netflix MENA posted a short teaser for Dubai Bling season 3 on their official Instagram account. In the teaser, familiar faces from season 2 can be seen having a red carpet-moment, confirming their presence in the upcoming season.

1) The new cast members, Mahira Abdel Aziz and Jwana Karim

Alongside previous castmates Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain "LJ" Adada, DJ Bliss, Danya Mohammed, and Farhana Bodi, newcomer actress Mahira Abdel Aziz and Iraqi singer Jwana Karim are seen glammed up in the trailer.

In season 2, Mona Kattan and her husband, Hassan Elamin, were introduced as the new cast members. Two couples, Safa Siddiqui and her husband Fahad, along with Zeina Khoury and her husband, will also be returning for the new season.

2) Loujain "LJ" Adada's grand entry

In the teaser, Dubai Bling star and socialite Loujain is seen wearing a pink sparkly dress with her hair down as she makes a dramatic entrance, saying, "LJ is back." Viewers, however, were surprised to not see Hasnain Lehri by her side.

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger when LJ's love interest, a Pakistani actor, proposed to her, however, LJ has neither said yes nor no. Their relationship status is unclear, which is why fans think the new season's central plot will follow Hasnain and LJ's storyline closely.

3) "Mirror mirror on the wall, Diva Dee is back after all!"

Danya Mohammed can also be seen in the teaser wearing fancy attire with expensive jewelry. The Dubai Bling star has been part of the show since season 1.

Recently, she appeared on The Alpha Talks podcast on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. As she calls herself Diva Dee, Danya shared her experience of being on the show and what fashion means to her. She said:

"I go to a lot of events and one thing is being true to my values and morals. This is something I didn't want to really promote. It's just who I am. I'm into modest fashion. I don't like to be peer pressured in the industry, I will not allow anyone to pressure me."

A release date for season 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, however, previous Dubai Bling seasons are available to watch on Netflix.