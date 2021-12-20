Is Lottie the "Antler Queen" in Yellowjackets? Fan theories spark up after episode 6

Yellowjackets has just aired the sixth episode of the show, and it has sparked up some interesting theories regarding the future of the show. Yellowjackets has this excellent tendency to shift focus from character to character over each new episode. This one (and part of the last) shifted the focus to Lottie (Courtney Eaton).

The latest episode was titled "Saints", and it dealt with faith for the first time in a different way. This is the result of a build-up over many episodes. As the last episode threw in a tad of supernatural in the mix, things look darker and more entwined than ever before.

carol @wildsapphic_

the white clothes, the hair, the talking about spilling blood, she saw the symbol on the tree and the dude in the attic, along with the drawings on the floor where they put the candles

#Yellowjackets lottie is so starting her own cult, i'm very convinced she's the antler queen

Who is the Antler Queen in Yellowjackets?

The Antler Queen is a character that has not made an appearance in the show yet. Rather, the name is given by fans of the show. However, this was a character that made a short appearance in the show's trailer and has since piqued a lot of interest.

As the show is about cults and cannibalism, this seemed like a very interesting figure, especially since the figure looked like a cult leader.

Foreshadow and premonitions

A small flashback in the sixth episode had a big implication for the future. Lottie's childhood is shown where she is sitting in her parent's car. She screams very loudly, distracting her father. Her father looks back and is delayed by a few seconds in the signal that saves them from a lethal accident.

not lottie going back to playing with her toy like nothing happened 😭😭 #Yellowjackets

Her mother believes it to be a premonition, while her father thinks she has a mental illness. In the past, Lottie was shown to take medication for Schizophrenia. This was used to justify the fact that she was possessed (acted like it) as she did not take her medications.

Now a new possibility opens up: what if she was on medication because others considered her real visions to be Schizophrenia when she was actually having premonitions?

She also sees a vision when she tries to seek a faith that shows her in a cult-like setting, maybe indicating that she will be the one.

A small scene of Lottie standing in front of antlers mounted on the wall is exactly the kind of thing that has sparked off this debate. She looks like the Antler Queen character from the promo, and this could be some clever foreshadowing before the show reaches its pinnacle.

Fans were enthralled by this scene. This has sparked all the fan theories though not all of them are claiming Lottie to be the Antler Queen. She also had a vision of an antler, and later a dead antler's insides were found swarming with worms. It is evident that her character is taken in a darker direction with each new episode.

I watched the opening scene and I have a feeling it's Lottie that died in the ditch. Looks like her with longer hair. I think they sacrificed lottie and after that they got rescued. #yellowjackets

What if Lottie stayed behind because return back to the real world would mean medicating her and surprising her visions #YellowJackets

so what i got from this #Yellowjackets episode is that lottie is probably the antler queen, jackie RIP, taissa is dissociating and is most likely the lady in the tree/behind the blackmail and misty is STILL a menace

The mystery of Yellowjackets is far from over, but Lottie being the antler queen really makes sense for now, and that is until someone else looks more likely to be causing all the harm.

With season 2 on the way now, the mystery is expected to continue. The next episode airs on December 26, 2021, on Showtime. Find out more about this in the remaining four episodes for the season.

