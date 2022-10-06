Is Matt Mitcham married? Everything to know about The Real Love Boat’s cruise director ahead of season premiere

The Real Love Boat, a reality show inspired by a scripted Paramount show from 1977, is set to help 12 singles find love. Helping these people on their quest for love is the crew of Princess Cruises as they take the contestants to romantic destinations and set up breathtaking dates for them.

The crew has one job - to make it impossible for the cast members to not fall in love. Taking the lead on that task is Matt Mitcham, the cruise director.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Inspired by the long-running scripted classic about vacationers aboard a luxury Princess Cruises ship, it’s full-steam ahead on CBS for The Real Love Boat. And it’s all about romance, chronicling the adventures of real-life singles brought together for a Mediterranean voyage in search of The One. "

The show will take its contestants to 12 romantic destinations, including Messina, Barcelona, Naples, and Santorini. The Real Love Boat dream team will do everything in their power to create lovely scenarios so these singles can start listening to their hearts.

The cruise director of The Real Love Boat met his wife on a boat

36-year-old Matt Mitcham was born in Great Britain and was raised in Vancouver, the city where he currently resides with his wife. The hopeless romantic found love on a boat, much like The Real Love Boat. Matt and Chloe were both working with Carnival cruises, a company that Matt had been a part of since the age of 21. The two met in 2016 and have been married ever since. The couple often take to social media to express their love and showcase their day-to-day activities.

The cruise director's LinkedIn bio described him as a leader and mentor with an impressive record of building strong teams. Before working for Princess Cruises, Matt worked for Carnival Cruise Line for over 15 years in various positions followed by a network marketer at Arbonne Cosmetics.

The cruise director's take on the new CBS show

In his introductory video for The Real Love Boat, Matt said that he’s often been compared to Julie McCoy from the original series. His job is to “just be here, there, and everywhere.”

He further said:

"I will lock somebody in the cabin together if that’s what it’s gonna take for these people to fall in love."

He also stated that one of the best parts about being on a cruise ship is being under the stars.

Along with Ezra Freeman and Paolo Arrigo, Matt will help the singles find love and make sure that they have the most amazing time on board.

In the video, he further said:

"If you can’t fall in love in San Torrini, I got nothing for you."

The three crewmates sat down for a conversation about the show on CBS' The Talk in September, where Matt said that if someone's not finding love in their hometown, they should go on a ship.

He further added:

"You may just find it in the middle of the ocean."

Meet the hosts

The show will be hosted by the happily married couple, Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn. They met at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas. While hosting The Wendy Show in 2019, Jerry recalled his initial days of getting to know Rebecca. He said that she was in the VIP section of the party and after eventually making it there, the pair spoke and exchanged numbers.

The two got married in 2007 and took to social media in July to pay loving tributes to each other as they completed 15 years of marriage.The Real Love Boat co-hosts are parents to 13-year-old twin daughters.

The show is set to premiere on October 5 at 9 pm ET on CBS, and episodes of the same will be available on Paramount+.

