Is Nancy Rodriguez dating anyone? 32-year-old Love is Blind alum hints at a potential romance

Love is Blind season 3 contestant Nancy Rodriguez is officially over her ex Bartise Bowden. In a recent Instagram post made on Friday, June 23, the 32-year-old speech pathologist shared glimpses of her “soft gurl summer” in Boston which hinted at a new relationship. The post, in which Nancy was seen receiving flowers from someone, was captioned:

“If he wants to, he will”

While the identity of Rodriguez’s partner hasn't been revealed, the pair did share a picture of them holding hands together. Nancy also mentioned it as her best day in Boston as she wore a Harvard hoodie, implying that her partner might be studying at the university. This is her first official relationship after almost marrying Bartise in the Love in Blind finale.

The couple stayed friends after Bowden rejected Nancy Rodriguez at the altar, as featured in the After the Altar series, but ceased communication after that as the former failed to be a “good friend” to her.

Bartise, on his end, is enjoying fatherhood with her first son Hayden, who was conceived after Love is Blind season 3 and before Perfect Match.

What happened between Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden?

Nancy Rodriguez met Bartise Bowden in the Love is Blind pods and the pair formed a connection. They did not see each other or discuss their looks to stay true to the experiment and communicated only via audio-connected pods.

At the time, Nancy was also interested in another contestant named Andrew but rejected his proposal, saying that she did not believe their relationship would last forever.

Bartise was also flirting with Raven in the pods but chose Nancy over her. However, they failed to connect in real life and barely spoke to each other for a long time. Bartise once again tried to talk to Raven in front of Nancy but was rejected.

Later, he and Nancy Rodriguez found some common things to talk about and also discussed living together. At the altar, Bartise said that the couple were not where they needed to be so, so he rejected Nancy.

Her family was left fuming and created a whole scene in front of the crew. The pair tried staying friends even after the experiment but Bartise did not reach out to her often, even refusing to talk to her at a party.

"I think me realizing that, as the year went by, there were just too many attempts of him trying to be a good friend that don’t align with what a good friend is. Do I miss being his friend? No, I don’t think that I do because I’ve had so many more other positive experiences with myself and other people that you kind of have to boot what didn’t work to the side and work on the things that are working for me," Nancy mentioned in an interview with US Weekly.

Nancy Rodriguez had previously said in her interview that she had started to date but wanted to make it more "intentional" before announcing the romance to the world. She also joined the Chispa dating website to connect with singles who have "similar cultural backgrounds."

Nancy currently resides in New York and often invests in multiple properties there.

Fans can stream all the episodes of Love is Blind season 3, and all other seasons, on Netflix.

