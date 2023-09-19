Is Olivia Rodrigo hinting at a 2024 Guts World tour stop in Australia? Details explored following Promo tour cancellation statement 

Olivia Rodrigo’s visit to Australia for a promo Live fan Q&A event on September 22, 2023, has been canceled. The event would have featured a meet and greet with the artist in what was described as a once-in-a-lifetime event.

The cancellation of the promo event was announced with a general press statement by Universal Music Australia, which stated:

“We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances Olivia Rodrigo’s trip to Australia has been cancelled. Unfortunately, the fan Q&A event on Friday, September 22, will no longer be going ahead. Olivia is devastated that she won’t be able to make it. However she’s so excited to see her Australian Livies in 2024.”

Olivia Rodrigo is on a roll with her new album GUTS

While no further information from Olivia Rodrigo or her label has been revealed, the singer’s popularity is rising with her second studio album, GUTS, currently charting as the chart-topper on the Australian album charts.

The singles from the album are also chart-toppers on the Australian singles charts. This popularity is similar to the market the singer’s debut album, Sour, had in the region, with its nine-week chart-topping streak.

The singer, in her original announcement statement for the now-canceled tour, stated that she was looking forward to seeing her fans, known as Livies, in Australia:

“I can’t wait to get down to Australia. I’ve never been, and I’m so excited to meet everyone. I’ll see you soon Livies!”

While Olivia Rodrigo has not announced any tour in Australia yet, the statement by the label regarding a 2024 visit to Australia by the singer is backed up by the latest tour announcement, which clearly states more dates are under consideration for the tour in other countries. These yet-to-be-announced dates may likely include Australian tour dates.

The newly announced dates are spread evenly between North America and Europe, which are listed below:

March 20, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

March 27, 2024 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Center

March 30, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

April 2, 2024 - Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

April 8, 2024 - New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

April 9, 2024 - New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

May 1, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

May 4, 2024 - Manchester, UK, at Co-Op Live

May 8, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro

May 11, 2024 - Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena

May 17, 2024 - London, UK, at The O2

May 18, 2024 - London, UK, at The O2

May 25, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

June 15, 2024 - Paris, France, at Accor Arena

August 3, 2024 - San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

August 7, 2024 - Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

August 16, 2024 - Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

August 17, 2024 - Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

Olivia Rodrigo released the Guts album on September 8, 2023. The album is already a chart-topper on several major album charts, including the Billboard 200 album chart, Scottish, Swedish, Spanish, Kiwi, German, Dutch, and Belgian album charts, along with the Australian chart. The album also has accumulated over 200 million streams worldwide so far.