Is Paul Rogers married? Netizens crush on EEAAO film editor after Oscar win

American film editor Paul Rogers has become an overnight internet crush ever since he won an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.

On March 12, Rogers won an award for Best Film Editing for his work in 2022's sci-fi adventure film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which only happened to be his second project.

Renner (pagod na) @iskolohista Paul Rogers, the editor of EEAAO, is SO HOT like Paul Rogers, the editor of EEAAO, is SO HOT like https://t.co/KI7fWOQIX4

While appearing on stage, Paul Rogers looked visibly amused, telling the audience at the Dolby Theater that the moment was "crazy":

"Wow, this is too much. This is my second film, y'all. This is crazy."

As soon as he appeared on stage, the internet started gushing about him, making him an overnight sensation.

Yes, Paul Rogers is married

Paul Rogers and Becky. (Photo via Getty Images)

During his acceptance speech, Paul Rogers thanked his family and wife Becky, calling her the "most incredible woman in the room."

As per her LinkedIn profile, Becky Rogers works at Claremont Lincoln University as Director of Educational Partnerships. While speaking at the post-Academy Award acceptance interview, Paul Rogers revealed how he honored his wife Becky in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Actress Tallie Medel plays the role of Becky Sregor in the film. She was featured as Joy's (played by Stephanie Hsu) girlfriend. Sregor spelled backward is Rogers, so Becky Sregor is directly named after the film editor's wife.

Kade @KadeAU_ An Oscar winning film, edited in Premiere🤯



Timeline of Everything Everywhere All At Once (edited by Paul Rogers) An Oscar winning film, edited in Premiere🤯Timeline of Everything Everywhere All At Once (edited by Paul Rogers) https://t.co/0iLaxawrxQ

Rogers is a native of Alabama and graduated from the now-closed down College of Santa Fe. He discovered his passion for editing and decided to pursue it as a full-time career while studying in college.

While speaking to Deadline in January 2023, he said

"I loved it and I had never felt that engaged and excited about anything creatively."

By the end of his senior year, other students were asking him to edit their work:

"I realized you don't have to just work on your own stuff, you could edit for other people. Which made the lightbulb go off of 'I think maybe I could get paid to do this.'"

As per his IMDb profile, Paul Rogers previously worked on The Eric Andre Show in 2016. He then worked on 2019's comedy-drama movie, The Death of Dick Long. A year later, he edited the documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette.

He started his work editing public television programs before relocating to Los Angeles and meeting Everything Everywhere producers Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

In 2014, they worked together on the music video for the popular DJ Snake single Turn Down For What. He told Deadline:

"That video was way bigger than any of us thought it would be, and it just kinda snowballed from there."

He also told CNBC earlier this month that he edited Everything Everywhere from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've found having a more intense and intentional separation between work and life has helped me have more enthusiasm and energy for my work."

Twitter can't stop fawning over Paul Rogers

After Rogers appeared on the Oscars stage and delivered his acceptance speech, the internet was left in awe of him. Several users called him "hot" and asked him to star in a rom-com film. Many were sad that he has a wife, but that did not stop them from posting thirst tweets.

Stephanie @skj_15 All these pictures of the Oscar winners and yet not enough pictures of the hot EEAAO editor All these pictures of the Oscar winners and yet not enough pictures of the hot EEAAO editor

Karl Delossantos @karl_delo When you thought you couldn’t love Everything Everywhere’s hot editor Paul Rogers more he goes and says this:



“This kind of thing unfortunately does happen to guys like me a lot… too much.” When you thought you couldn’t love Everything Everywhere’s hot editor Paul Rogers more he goes and says this:“This kind of thing unfortunately does happen to guys like me a lot… too much.” https://t.co/2WElLxK7QO

azhar @mcstardently Paul Rogers I didn’t know who you were before 10 seconds ago but I kinda need you Paul Rogers I didn’t know who you were before 10 seconds ago but I kinda need you

(michelle’s version)(she/they) @tediously_brief PAUL ROGERS HIVE RISE !!!!!!! best oscar for film editing goes to EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE !!!!!! #oscars PAUL ROGERS HIVE RISE !!!!!!! best oscar for film editing goes to EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE !!!!!! #oscars https://t.co/rvOz1Wgyf8

Chelsea Fagan @Chelsea_Fagan hmm we may need to get him in a romcom stat hmm we may need to get him in a romcom stat https://t.co/wX4LhOgU6g

Nafss @nafss_1998 Paul Rogers has a wife? Paul Rogers has a wife? https://t.co/FpmuwMZQh3

david ehrlich @davidehrlich i'm just going to say it: the editor of Everything Everywhere All at Once is too hot. i'm just going to say it: the editor of Everything Everywhere All at Once is too hot.

Kyle Buchanan @kylebuchanan The Oscar for editing goes to… Paul Rogers for EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE! “He’s very good-looking,” the man behind me murmurs. The Oscar for editing goes to… Paul Rogers for EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE! “He’s very good-looking,” the man behind me murmurs.

He has also won 35 awards for his work on the film, including the BAFTAs and the Critics Choice Awards.

Poll : 0 votes